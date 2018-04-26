850 people quizzed on jobs, pay rises in the region

A UNION employment and wages survey of 852 Flynn residents found while most supported a change to workplace agreement negotiations, more than half said employers needed more freedom and flexibility to create jobs and give pay rises.

ReachTEL completed the survey on behalf of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, which targeted 11 marginal seats - including Flynn - to gage support for its Change the Rules agenda.

The agenda features a six-point plan including stronger negotiation tools for employees, bringing back double time penalty rates on Sundays and raising the minimum wage.

But the survey was slammed by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, who is keen to represent the LNP during the next election and said the industrial law did not need to be changed.

He accused the union of working with the Australian Labor Party to put pressure on "tight" seats ahead of next year's federal election.

The survey found 60 per cent of people supported changes to the industrial law, but almost 52 per cent said employers needed more freedom and flexibility to create jobs and give pay rises.

In response to whether there was a need to make it easier for workers to take strike action, 24. 3 percent disapproved, 9.3 per cent strongly disapproved, while 30.8 per cent strongly approved and 30 per cent approved.

Mr O'Dowd said the union's campaign risked businesses being competitive.

"The union is trying to get more power, they're losing membership, it's declining every year," he said.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said people in Gladstone and surrounds believed workers needed better and fairer rights as the union continued its "tirade against casualisation".

"We can change the rules so the people have more secure jobs, fair pay and a better quality of life," she said.