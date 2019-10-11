$8.25m commitment for Qld’s only children’s hospice

A five-year, $8.25 million funding commitment from the State Government, has ensured the future of Hummingbird House - Queensland’s only children’s hospice.

The facility is the only children's hospice in Queensland, providing a place where kids can be kids, families can reconnect, and precious memories can be created in a home away from home.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Steven Miles, as Hummingbird House prepared to welcome members of the community to an open day tomorrow.

Inside Hummingbird House.

"Hummingbird House is Queensland's only children's hospice that has changed how children with life-limiting conditions live and receive care at the end of life," Mr Miles said.

"A place where families can immerse themselves in spending quality time together and focus on what matters most, each other.

"That's why we are increasing our funding to Hummingbird House, so they can provide care to more children and families from across Queensland.

"Because of our commitment, Hummingbird House can provide more short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care at the end of life, including grief and bereavement support for families who need it most."

Hummingbird House is an eight-bed facility with five family accommodation suites, therapy rooms, a multi-sensory room, all-abilities accessible bath, pool, large outdoor spaces and play centre, teenagers retreat, and a specifically designed space for care after death.

Its specialist areas include:

* Symptom management stays meaning kids can avoid a hospital admission.

* Care at the end of life for children

* Specialised after-death care, including family bereavement support and funeral planning for the families of children.

Hummingbird House general manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne.

Hummingbird House general manager, Dr Fiona Hawthorne, said the facility had provided support to more than 229 families over the three years since it first opened.

"A team of doctors, nurses, personal care workers, family support workers, housekeepers, cooks, allied health staff, and volunteers provide a homelike environment where kids and can be kids and families can reconnect and make precious memories that will last a lifetime," Dr Hawthorne said.

"We are deeply grateful to our operating partner Wesley Mission Queensland, for their ongoing support as the service grows.

"The continuation of funding from the Queensland Government for the next five years, means we can continue to provide care for children affected by life-limiting conditions and their families, at no cost to them personally."