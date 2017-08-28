81yo swimmer completes 2km for charity

EIGHTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Joan Green won't let age stop her from living life to the fullest.

The long-time Gladstone Gropers Masters Swimming Club member swam 2km to help raise more than $2200 for Guide Dogs Queensland on the weekend.

"In 1983, my husband had a stroke, which left him three-quarters blind, so I've always been aware of blind people,” she said.

Mrs Green volunteers with fellow Gladstone Heritage Retirement Village resident, Dave Byars, who is blind and lives with a guide dog called Queeny.

"We got such good service from Guide Dogs when Jack was blind, so I just empathise with him, introduced myself, and I've been a volunteer ever since,” she said.

Although Queeny is close to retirement, Mr Byars will keep her as a pet and receive daily support from another guide dog.

"It's very hard to separate with Queeny after the bond we've established after eight and a half years,” he said.

The charity swim came about when Mrs Green approached the masters swimming club and asked if they would swim laps for Guide Dogs.

"I was right behind her,” Mr Byars said.

Mrs Green trains four times a week.

She said support from fellow club members kept her motivated.

"It's the encouragement of the members, good cultures and a lot of fun,” she said.

"We go away to swim meets and that makes it more fun.”

Ten swimmers swam a total of 35km in four hours.