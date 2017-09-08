81-year-old swimmer finds fame for a good cause

TARGET SMASHED: Dave Byars and his guide dog Queeny with Joan Green and Michael Bennett from Lane 4 Aquatics.

AFTER swimming 2kms at 81-years-old, Gladstone's Joan Green has found herself in the spotlight.

Since the story was published in The Observer, Mrs Green has been interviewed by The Senior, Australia's largest newspaper specifically targeted to the older generation.

She has also been contacted by a NSW radio station.

But what Mrs Green is most "over the moon” about was raising money for her favourite charity, The Guide Dogs.

Club members smashed their $2000 target to raise exactly $3000.

"It wasn't until we got back with the lap count that we realised how far we'd actually gone,” she said.

Mrs Green, along with her neighbour and Guide Dogs volunteer, Dave Byars, who is vision impaired, said they had received a good overall response from the community.

"Guide Dogs was amazed at how much was raised,” Mr Byars said.

Mrs Green also thanked the Gladstone Aquatic Centre for their support by providing the venue without charge for the whole day.

The Gladstone Aquatic Centre also intends to get the younger generation involved for next year's charity swim.

For the Gropers, it's now a case of which charity to support in 2018.