28°
News

$80m Rocky region mine project to create 180 local jobs

Amber Hooker
| 17th Apr 2017 12:47 AM Updated: 2:26 AM
Carbine Resources are determined to turn the Mount Morgan Mine into a profitable, viable operation which supports local jobs.
Carbine Resources are determined to turn the Mount Morgan Mine into a profitable, viable operation which supports local jobs. Tamara MacKenzie ROK070113tkmorg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RESURRECTED gold mine is on track to inject $80 million into a historic Rockhampton region town.

Expected to create about 180 local jobs, the Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Project is taking major steps towards a potential mid-year construction start date.

Director Tony James said the project was "well advanced", and expects the Rockhampton Regional Council's tick of approval on the Resource Development Application in a Priority Living Area in the coming weeks.

His confidence is backed in the RRC Planning Scheme, which recognises future mining at Mount Morgan as a "desirable outcome where community benefits are provided and impacts can be mitigated".

The mining lease is in place for the unique project, and an amendment to the previously approved environmental authority will be lodged this month to relocate the processing plant to Sandstone Gully.

A development by the state application awaits the Minister of the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection's approval.

MOUNT MORGAN MINE | FIND OUT MORE

"People are very, very positive in the overall positive nature of the project" Mr James said.

"Because the project does bring to the region is its initially a 10-year mine life, and it's potentially a 20-year mine life.

"There's an $80 million plant build at the beginning and it potentially brings $40-odd million a year into the community over that 10 to 20 years as you see in the feasibility study.

"And 90-95% of the work we need to do for this project is all Central Queensland based.

"We can get all the things that we need there, because the infrastructure is so very good, so it's just a great opportunity."

The Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Mine is expected to create opportunities for 180 jobs in the historic town and surrounds.
The Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Mine is expected to create opportunities for 180 jobs in the historic town and surrounds. Carbine Resources

 

Carbine Resources have finalised negotiations to acquire the remaining 25% stake in the project from Raging Bull Mining Pty Ltd (RMB), giving the West Australian company 100% ownership.

Mr James said in addition to the expected 70 direct employees once operational, the project would create a "flow on" opportunity for contractors and sub-contractors including truck drivers, cement workers, steel and electrical fabrication workers.

While Carbine Resources have received some job applications for plant and equipment operators, Mr James said it was a "little early at this stage" to secure positions.

Mining operations at the historical site wrapped up after 100 years of mining between 1882 to 1992, but the Mount Morgan Total Mineral Resources was updated to 0.85M gold ounces, 7.9Mt pyrite, and 36kt copper (ASX: August 30).

 

Mount Morgan Mine - historical photo - caption D10, Open Cut Lg East, McWesley Hall on extreme right. 1888.
Mount Morgan Mine - historical photo - caption D10, Open Cut Lg East, McWesley Hall on extreme right. 1888.

The Gold - Copper project will reprocess tailings from the former project to extract copper sulphate, gold and unroasted iron pyrite. The latter was traditionally a hazardous by-product, but under the project Mr James believes it will become Central Queensland's ticket to the global trade, with a focus on the Chinese market.

The world's largest pyrite exporting mine is forecast to close in 2018-19, by which time Mr James believes the Mount Morgan project will be primed to meet the demand with an "identical" product.

About 13 truckloads a day are expected to be hauled to Gladstone via Bouldercombe, moving an average 200kt of pyrite per annum.

 

Indication of ore reserves at the Mount Morgan mine site, as presented to the community by Carbine Resources on Wednesday, December 14.
Indication of ore reserves at the Mount Morgan mine site, as presented to the community by Carbine Resources on Wednesday, December 14. Carbine Resources

Carbine Resources representatives met with the Bouldercombe Progress Association on March 31 to discuss the project, particularly the increased traffic.

"We have quite a bit of work to do in that area, what we wanted to do was to reassure the community we are stepping through that process, and doing what's required from a regulatory point of view," Mr James said.

From a "technical, environmental, tourism, heritage and jobs in the region" perspective, Mr James believes the mine "ticks all the boxes".

 

Carbine Resources have negotiated a 100% stake in the Mount Morgan mine, which will reprocess tailings from the site, which has been closed for more than three decades.
Carbine Resources have negotiated a 100% stake in the Mount Morgan mine, which will reprocess tailings from the site, which has been closed for more than three decades. Carbine Resources

"Where the project is challenging is where environmental legacy, overlaps with heritage legacy, overlaps with community enhancement and improvement," he said.

"This is why we have to step through this approval process and get through this project very carefully you have these overlapping areas which you don't normally see in a project.

"The plan is that the stakeholders generate a vision of what that place actually looks like and we start to work our way through the issues, and make it better.

"That will enhance the tourism significantly because it will be a place that people want to look at and visit."

Financiers are currently reviewing the feasibility study, and await the regulatory approvals.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business environment and heritage protection jobs mining mount morgan mine queensland government rockhampton region rockhampton regional council

Just In

Boat trip to Curtis catches out union official

Boat trip to Curtis catches out union official

A UNION official who once used his own boat to get to Curtis Island and bypass Bechtel's entry requirements has been refused an entry permit.

$80m Rocky region mine project to create 180 local jobs

Carbine Resources are determined to turn the Mount Morgan Mine into a profitable, viable operation which supports local jobs.

UNIQUE project 'ticks all the boxes' for bringing jobs to Rocky.

Gas pipeline possibility

An aeriel view of Gladstone's three gas plants.

Minister wants funding for possible gas pipeline

One step closer to new pizza store

Nic Patrick delivers pizza for Domino's Pizza at Westridge, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Domino's getting closer for Tannum Sands

Local Partners

Thousands scramble for chocolate eggs

THOUSANDS of children donning bunny ears with baskets in hand were on the hunt for colourful eggs.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'We're screwed': Residents fed up with high power prices

Sarah Lowcock's latest power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.

THE people have spoken and they're not happy about power prices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.

PHOTOS: The classic cars of Gladstone

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!