80km/h wind gusts recorded as storm thrashes region

WIND gusts of 80km/h have been recorded in Gladstone, and power lines are down as a severe storm lashes the region.

Buruea of Meteorology has issued severe storm warning for the region and Central Queensland tonight.

BoM meteorologist Lauren Pattie told The Observer wind gusts of up to 80km/h had been recorded at the Gladstone airport and radar weather stations.

She said as of 6.30pm 35.8mm of rainfall had been recorded at the Gladstone airport, 33.8mm at Gladstone radar and 16mm at Miriam Vale.

"That storm is rolling over the region now with wind gusts picking up," she told The Observer shortly before 6.30pm.

Northern neighbours Rockhampton have copped stronger winds, with gusts of 98km/h recorded at the Beef Capital.

Ms Pattie said the storms were moving quickly with the severity only expected to last about 30 - 45 minutes.

She said the rainfall would continue for a few hours.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4.13pm for thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

BoM warned it could lead to flash flooding and large hailstorms over the next several hours.

A Queensland Police spokesman said several roads are closed due to the storm.

He said in West Gladstone a tree has fallen on the road near Park and Rosella Sts.

Power lines have also been reported to be down at Matson Cres and outside Office Works at Hanson Rd.