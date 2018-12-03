Menu
The Gladstone Engineering Alliance will host an industry update on December 6.
$800m defence project to boost regional economy

Mark Zita
by
3rd Dec 2018 9:00 AM

THE Gladstone Engineering Alliance will be part of an international defence project that would bring millions to the economy.

Contractor Laing O'Rourke has signed the contract for works relating to the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative, and is expected to be valued in the order of $800m.

They will also present tender/procurement initiatives at an industry update on Thursday December 6.

Acting CEO Julie Gelder said the presentation will provide information on project activities, including work packages and an update on the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Remediation Project.

"The construction work, to commence by the end of 2019, will bring significant economic opportunities to the region, create local jobs and investment, and most of all support the local resource and construction industry with work opportunities,” Ms Gelder said.

She also said the initiative will also see investments of $2.25billion in central and north Queensland, which will provide benefits to regional jobs, skills and the economy.

The project will focus on facilities and infrastructure upgrades at Shoalwater Bay, a key area for defence training.

People who are interested in attending the industry update, which is held at the Yaralla Sports Centre, are urged to register by phoning the GEA on 4972 9060.

