800-plant marijuana plot found along Isaac coast

Photos from a drug raid at Schirmers Rd at Ilbilbie where police allegedly found about 800 marijuana plants, weapons and explosives. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Photos from a drug raid at Schirmers Rd at Ilbilbie where police allegedly found about 800 marijuana plants, weapons and explosives. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Police have uncovered an 800-plant marijuana crop at Ilbilbie on the Isaac coast.

Officers also found and seized two firearms, an ATV buggy, a quad bike, generators, water tanks, pumps and other items used for tending the crop.

Two men and a youth will appear in Sarina Magistrates Court on April 12 charged with drug and weapon offences following investigations into an alleged drug crop in Ilbilbie.

Photos from a drug raid at Schirmers Rd at Ilbilbie where police allegedly found about 800 marijuana plants, weapons and explosives. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The trio — aged 65, 40 and 16-years-old — was arrested on February 17 when police from the Sarina Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at Schirmers Rd and found about 800 marijuana plants.

More stories:

Mackay motorcyclist tries to flee police, crashes into parked car

Blacks Beach kite surfer ‘struggling’ in water assessed

Teen exposed to chemical spill at pool rushed to hospital

Anglo stops operations at Moranbah mine after evacuation

The 65-year-old was charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, four counts of possession of things used in the commission of a drug offence and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 40-year-old was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and authority required to possess explosives.

The 16-year-old was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils. He will appear in the Sarina Children’s Court.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed