800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

MORE than 800 parking fines were dealt out in the past 12 months as Gladstone Regional Council cracked down on overstayers in the CBD and illegal parking around schools.

But despite the increase in infringement notices, some CBD shop owners say a heavier presence from parking inspectors is needed.

In the 12 months to July 2019 the council issued 837 parking infringement notices, an increase from 671 in the 12 months prior.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said there was an increased focus in parts of the CBD after businesses raised concerns about people overstaying in metered spaces.

"This impacts on businesses as prospective customers are limited in their ability to be able to find a park," he said.

"Council staff were more proactive in parking patrols during the specific times, as nominated by concerned business owners."

There was also an increased presence around schools with inspectors targeting illegal and unsafe parking.

Smart technology devices were used to ensure officers spent less time at their desk and more time addressing concerns.

Deli Plate owner Yvonne Barlow said a lack of parking in the main street affected her business.

Goondoon St business the Deli Plate owner Yvonne Barlow.

She said the issue was exacerbated by seven spaces being unavailable due to building work at Gladstone City Plaza.

"It affects all our business," she said.

"It's always been known that there's not enough parking in the main street but it's definitely worse now with the work going on next door, and it's being done at a time which should be our busiest time of the year."

Ms Barlow said customers were unaware of other parking spaces available behind stores, or did not want to walk further than 100 metres to shop.

Tammy Goggi, the manager of another Goondoon St retailer, said the issue of overstaying in metered parks was particularly noticeable when cruise ships were in Gladstone.

CBD business manager Tammy Goggi.

"We can have cars that park here for up to three hours when the cruise ships are in because they go down to the market," she said.

Ms Goggi said if there was an increased presence of parking inspectors fewer residents would be tempted to park for longer than allowed.

Meanwhile Hidden Wardrobe sales assistant Rosie Corones said people parking for prolonged periods outside the store had become an issue.

"It reduces the number of people that do shop here," she said.

She agreed work at the City Plaza had an impact on business, and hoped once the redevelopment was completed more residents would visit the main street.

Infringements for breaches of Local Law three - Animal Management also increased from 128 to 487 between the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

Cr Burnett said the increase was due to targeted patrols on residents who continually failed to meet responsible pet ownership requirements.