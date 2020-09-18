80 NEW COPS: How many did Gladstone get?

GLADSTONE’s police force is set to be bolstered following the graduation of 80 recruits today, with four heading to the Port City.

Police Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll welcomed the new recruits to the Queensland Police Service.

Mr Ryan congratulated the First Year Constables on their graduation.

“These FYCs are beginning their careers during a pivotal time for both police, and Queensland as a whole,” he said.

“As Queensland manages the health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these new graduates will be on the frontline of public safety.

“Our Police Academies produce the finest officers in the world, and I know these recruits have received the intensive training they need to keep us safe.

“Each has sworn they will maintain integrity, professionalism and accountability when serving and protecting the people of Queensland.

“I congratulate these officers as they embark on careers with the Queensland Police Service.”

Other notable officer introductions to the region include two in Rockhampton and Mackay.