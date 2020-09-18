Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

80 NEW COPS: How many did Gladstone get?

Jacobbe McBride
18th Sep 2020 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE’s police force is set to be bolstered following the graduation of 80 recruits today, with four heading to the Port City.

Police Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll welcomed the new recruits to the Queensland Police Service.

Mr Ryan congratulated the First Year Constables on their graduation.

“These FYCs are beginning their careers during a pivotal time for both police, and Queensland as a whole,” he said.

“As Queensland manages the health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these new graduates will be on the frontline of public safety.

“Our Police Academies produce the finest officers in the world, and I know these recruits have received the intensive training they need to keep us safe.

“Each has sworn they will maintain integrity, professionalism and accountability when serving and protecting the people of Queensland.

“I congratulate these officers as they embark on careers with the Queensland Police Service.”

Other notable officer introductions to the region include two in Rockhampton and Mackay.

gladstone police queensland police queensland police force queensland police officer queensland police servce
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics called to man with ‘stab wound’

        Premium Content Paramedics called to man with ‘stab wound’

        News UPDATE: Emergency services crews and police raced to a caravan park this afternoon.

        UPDATE: Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

        Premium Content UPDATE: Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

        News The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, is reportedly 10 weeks pregnant.

        PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

        News Fire fighters could see smoke coming from the home on their way to the scene.

        ‘SAD’: Trophies for junior netball team stolen

        Premium Content ‘SAD’: Trophies for junior netball team stolen

        Crime “It should be safe for people to be able to have parcels delivered to their house.”...