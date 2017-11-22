80 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 80 jobs taking applications right now.

WITH unemployment rates a major problem in Gladstone Region, The Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to provide job seekers a regular list of available jobs in Gladstone.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of November 18:

1. CASUAL LABOURER

JM Kelly Builders Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34900941…

2. CASUAL TEAM MEMBER

Officeworks Gladstone

http://careers.officeworks.com.au/…/team-member-casual-glad…

3. EXPERIENCED QUALIFIED MECHANIC / DIESEL FITTER

Drinnan's Diesel Gladstone

Must have:

-Computer Diagnostic experience

-Heavy vehicle experience

-Ability to quote and source parts

-Good Communication skills

-Have a strong mechanical background and experience with a variety of light and heavy vehicles/ machinery & equipment

-Truck licence is a bonus

-Immediate start

Please forward resume to reception@drinnansdiesel.net.au

4. OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR (MECHANICAL WORKSHOP)

Drinnen's Diesel Gladstone

Family owned Mechanical Workshop in Gladstone seeking full-time administrator for immediate start.

The Role:

• Answering and directing telephone calls

• Responding to over the counter/phone/email enquiries in

a timely manner

• Accounts Receivable

• Accounts Payable

• Maintaining customer data base with up to date and

relevant information

• Invoicing

• Experience with Payroll and Superannuation desirable

• Other general administrative duties as required

The Applicant:

The ideal candidate must have the following skill set

• Minimum 5 years experience in a customer facing

administration position

• Exceptional communication skills, both oral and written

• Be proficient in book keeping and accounting software

• Competent with MS Word and MS Excel

• Attention to detail

• Ability to multi-task and work in a fast paced

environment under pressure

If you believe you meet the above criteria please forward your cover letter and resume to jane@catalystaccounting.com.au. Applications close 22nd November 2017. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted and we take this opportunity to thank you for your interest.

5. PUD DRIVER / FORKLIFT OPERATOR

Toll Holdings Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34876850…

6. HANDLER / FORKLIFT OPERATOR

Toll Holdings Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34877212…

7. PROCESS IMPROVEMENT COORDINATOR

Aurizon Gladstone

http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/process-improvemen…

8. MULTI COMBINATION DRIVER

Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34885061…

9. TRAVEL SALES CONSULTANTS

Flight Centre Gladstone

http://careers.fctgcareers.com/…/travel-sales-consultants-g…

10. FUEL TRUCK DRIVER

Bulk Fuel Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909176…

11. BOILERMAKERS, WELDERS & PIPE FITTERS

RCR Energy Gladstone

http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/…/Boilermakers,-Welders-&…

12. OPERATIONS TECHNICIAN

ConocoPhillips Gladstone

https://cop.taleo.net/care…/aus_exp_australia/jobdetail.ftl…

13. PROJECT MANAGER - ELECTRICAL

Concentis Gladstone

https://www.concentis.com.au/…/project-manager-ele…/1449337…

14. CONTRACT ADMINISTRATOR

Concentis Gladstone

https://www.concentis.com.au/…/contract-administra…/1443237…

15. EARTHWORKS / CIVIL CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR

Concentis Gladstone

https://www.concentis.com.au/construction-and-ar…/…/1447756…

16. SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Haymans Electrical Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34902905…

17. ENGINEER

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154125204…/edit

18. GENERAL MANAGER CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909759…

19. ANALYST - SOURCING

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

20. TRADE COUNTER SALES

Reece Plumbing Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34861768…

21. ACCOUNTS OFFICER / ADMIN ALL ROUNDER

GEA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34893317…

22. MECHANICAL TRADESMEN / TRADES ASSISTANTS

Kempe Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34897601…

23. RAIL MAINTENANCE EOI

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

24. MACHINIST

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

25. EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS.....

Structural Fabricators and Welders

Special Class Welders

Pipe Fitters

Industrial Blasters and Painters

Xtreme Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34880249…

26. CASUAL MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

Private Advertiser

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/ggpsc-gladstone-queenslan…/

27. IS PROJECT DELIVERY SPECIALIST

Gladstone Ports Corp (DT Professional)

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34866708…

28. JOURNALIST

Gladstone Observer

http://apnjobs.com.au/jobs/jobs/journalist-3/…

29. QUALIFIED TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS

Workforce International Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34867583…

30. RADIO COMMUNICATIONS TECHNICIAN

Itch Recruitment Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/28…/fdzmelfmrtzuhot2qthrut3jse…

31. GENERAL MANAGER STRATEGY & TRANSFORMATION

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34910054…

32. GENERAL MANAGER COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT & EVENTS

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34910109…

33. AUDIOLOGIST

Australian Hearing Gladstone

https://career10.successfactors.com/career…

34. SERVICE TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL

Aggreko Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34884256…

35. POOL & SPA SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Hosting Pool & Spa Care Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34881150…

36. ACFI OFFICER

Blue Care Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34886496…

37. MANAGER

Roseberry Community Services Gladstone

https://www.roseberry.org.au/careers

38. CASUAL RETAIL ASSISTANT

Pillow Talk Gladstone

http://pillowtalk.applynow.net.au/…/PTPLGLD1000-casual-reta…

39. BOILERMAKER

Capricornia Training Centre Gladstone

http://www.aplitrak.com/…

40. GENERAL MANAGER STRATEGIC ASSET PERFORMANCE

Gladstone Regional Council

https://au.jora.com/…/General-Manager-2b99ee2921d5457e8faab…

41. FITTER / LEADING HAND

Berg Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34875440…

42. EXPERIENCED MC DRIVERS

Toll People Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34868670…

43. DIRECTOR

Gladstone Women's Health Centre

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34868705…

44. FLEET MANAGER

Kapoor Carrier Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34835723…

45. PROFESSOR - CHEMICAL ENGINEERING

CQU Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/pro…/professor-engineering-chemical

46. CASUAL TUTOR NURSING/MIDWIFERY/SOCIAL SCIENCES

CQU Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/tafe-…/31835-casual-tutor-gladstone

47. FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Soundbridge Financial Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34877446…

48. DESIGN DRAFTS PERSON

Boyne Smelters LTD

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34887105…

49. CHILD CARER

Private Advertiser

https://www.care.com/…/childcare-needed-for-our-c…/13507806…

50. CONCRETE OWNER DRIVERS

Hanson Gladstone

https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/…/2802546/…

51. MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT

DT Professional Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34883990…

52. SENIOR EDUCATOR

Good Start Early Learning Tannum Sands

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34904826…

53. TEACHER AIDE EDUCATIONAL INTERPRETER

Tannum Sands State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

54. EOI LITERACY COACH

Tannum Sands State High School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

55. REGISTERED NURSE NEONATAL NURSERY

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

56. CLINICAL MIDWIFE

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

57. CLINICAL NURSE PAEDIATRICS

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

58. TEACHER PRIMARY MUSIC

Tannum Sands State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

59. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER

Dept of Communities Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

60. CLINICAL NURSE (LIMITED CARE DIALYSIS UNIT)

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

61. NURSE UNIT MANAGER (AFTER HOURS)

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

62. PRIMARY TEACHER INTELLECTUAL IMPAIRMENT

Rosella Park School Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

63. CLINICAL NURSE (HOSPITAL IN THE HOME)

Community Health Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

64. SECONDARY TEACHER ENGLISH & HUMANITIES

Gladstone State High School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

65. CLINICAL NURSE (BOYNE VALLEY PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CLINIC)

Community Health Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

66. PHYSIOTHERAPIST

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

67. HANDY PERSON

Aldesta Hotel Heron Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909966…

68. MASTER V

Aldesta Hotel Heron Island Resort

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909746…

69. REGISTERED & ENROLLED NURSES

Sundale Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34882162…

70. GENERAL MANAGER PEOPLE, CULTURE & SAFETY

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909971…

71. GENERAL MANAGER OPERATIONS

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909919…

72. PIPE FITTERS & PIPE WELDERS

Walz Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34781403…

73. CHEF

Agnes Water Tavern

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34859248…

74. CARER

Sundale Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34882083…

75. COUNSELLOR HEALTH & WELL BEING SERVICES

Centacare CQ Gladstone

http://jobview.careerone.com.au/Counsellor-Health-Wellbeing…

76. 2017 Christmas Casuals

Jay Jays Gladstone

http://jobview.careerone.com.au/2017-XMAS-CASUAL---Jay-Jays…

77. MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT WORKER

Artius Gladstone

http://artius.applynow.net.au/…/ARTIUS93-mental-health-supp…

78. YOUTH WORKER / SUPPORT WORKER MULTIPLE POSITIONS

SCSS Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/63…/v5fwy4xwxxgeljizm6knhyjaga…

79. EXPERIENCED OFFICE CLEANER

Private Advertiser

https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/experienced-office-…/1164301598

80. CADET ACCOUNTANT

Cooper & Associates Accountants Gladstonehttp://www.coopersaccountants.com.au/about/careers/