80 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

WITH unemployment rates a major problem in Gladstone Region, The Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to provide job seekers a regular list of available jobs in Gladstone.
The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
Jobs on offer as of November 18:
1. CASUAL LABOURER
JM Kelly Builders Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34900941…
2. CASUAL TEAM MEMBER
Officeworks Gladstone
http://careers.officeworks.com.au/…/team-member-casual-glad…
3. EXPERIENCED QUALIFIED MECHANIC / DIESEL FITTER
Drinnan's Diesel Gladstone
Must have:
-Computer Diagnostic experience
-Heavy vehicle experience
-Ability to quote and source parts
-Good Communication skills
-Have a strong mechanical background and experience with a variety of light and heavy vehicles/ machinery & equipment
-Truck licence is a bonus
-Immediate start
Please forward resume to reception@drinnansdiesel.net.au
4. OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR (MECHANICAL WORKSHOP)
Drinnen's Diesel Gladstone
Family owned Mechanical Workshop in Gladstone seeking full-time administrator for immediate start.
The Role:
• Answering and directing telephone calls
• Responding to over the counter/phone/email enquiries in
a timely manner
• Accounts Receivable
• Accounts Payable
• Maintaining customer data base with up to date and
relevant information
• Invoicing
• Experience with Payroll and Superannuation desirable
• Other general administrative duties as required
The Applicant:
The ideal candidate must have the following skill set
• Minimum 5 years experience in a customer facing
administration position
• Exceptional communication skills, both oral and written
• Be proficient in book keeping and accounting software
• Competent with MS Word and MS Excel
• Attention to detail
• Ability to multi-task and work in a fast paced
environment under pressure
If you believe you meet the above criteria please forward your cover letter and resume to jane@catalystaccounting.com.au. Applications close 22nd November 2017. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted and we take this opportunity to thank you for your interest.
5. PUD DRIVER / FORKLIFT OPERATOR
Toll Holdings Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34876850…
6. HANDLER / FORKLIFT OPERATOR
Toll Holdings Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34877212…
7. PROCESS IMPROVEMENT COORDINATOR
Aurizon Gladstone
http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/process-improvemen…
8. MULTI COMBINATION DRIVER
Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34885061…
9. TRAVEL SALES CONSULTANTS
Flight Centre Gladstone
http://careers.fctgcareers.com/…/travel-sales-consultants-g…
10. FUEL TRUCK DRIVER
Bulk Fuel Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909176…
11. BOILERMAKERS, WELDERS & PIPE FITTERS
RCR Energy Gladstone
http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/…/Boilermakers,-Welders-&…
12. OPERATIONS TECHNICIAN
ConocoPhillips Gladstone
https://cop.taleo.net/care…/aus_exp_australia/jobdetail.ftl…
13. PROJECT MANAGER - ELECTRICAL
Concentis Gladstone
https://www.concentis.com.au/…/project-manager-ele…/1449337…
14. CONTRACT ADMINISTRATOR
Concentis Gladstone
https://www.concentis.com.au/…/contract-administra…/1443237…
15. EARTHWORKS / CIVIL CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR
Concentis Gladstone
https://www.concentis.com.au/construction-and-ar…/…/1447756…
16. SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Haymans Electrical Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34902905…
17. ENGINEER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154125204…/edit
18. GENERAL MANAGER CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909759…
19. ANALYST - SOURCING
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
20. TRADE COUNTER SALES
Reece Plumbing Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34861768…
21. ACCOUNTS OFFICER / ADMIN ALL ROUNDER
GEA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34893317…
22. MECHANICAL TRADESMEN / TRADES ASSISTANTS
Kempe Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34897601…
23. RAIL MAINTENANCE EOI
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
24. MACHINIST
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
25. EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS.....
Structural Fabricators and Welders
Special Class Welders
Pipe Fitters
Industrial Blasters and Painters
Xtreme Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34880249…
26. CASUAL MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST
Private Advertiser
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/ggpsc-gladstone-queenslan…/
27. IS PROJECT DELIVERY SPECIALIST
Gladstone Ports Corp (DT Professional)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34866708…
28. JOURNALIST
Gladstone Observer
http://apnjobs.com.au/jobs/jobs/journalist-3/…
29. QUALIFIED TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS
Workforce International Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34867583…
30. RADIO COMMUNICATIONS TECHNICIAN
Itch Recruitment Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/28…/fdzmelfmrtzuhot2qthrut3jse…
31. GENERAL MANAGER STRATEGY & TRANSFORMATION
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34910054…
32. GENERAL MANAGER COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT & EVENTS
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34910109…
33. AUDIOLOGIST
Australian Hearing Gladstone
https://career10.successfactors.com/career…
34. SERVICE TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL
Aggreko Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34884256…
35. POOL & SPA SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Hosting Pool & Spa Care Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34881150…
36. ACFI OFFICER
Blue Care Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34886496…
37. MANAGER
Roseberry Community Services Gladstone
https://www.roseberry.org.au/careers
38. CASUAL RETAIL ASSISTANT
Pillow Talk Gladstone
http://pillowtalk.applynow.net.au/…/PTPLGLD1000-casual-reta…
39. BOILERMAKER
Capricornia Training Centre Gladstone
http://www.aplitrak.com/…
40. GENERAL MANAGER STRATEGIC ASSET PERFORMANCE
Gladstone Regional Council
https://au.jora.com/…/General-Manager-2b99ee2921d5457e8faab…
41. FITTER / LEADING HAND
Berg Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34875440…
42. EXPERIENCED MC DRIVERS
Toll People Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34868670…
43. DIRECTOR
Gladstone Women's Health Centre
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34868705…
44. FLEET MANAGER
Kapoor Carrier Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34835723…
45. PROFESSOR - CHEMICAL ENGINEERING
CQU Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/pro…/professor-engineering-chemical
46. CASUAL TUTOR NURSING/MIDWIFERY/SOCIAL SCIENCES
CQU Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/tafe-…/31835-casual-tutor-gladstone
47. FINANCIAL ADVISOR
Soundbridge Financial Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34877446…
48. DESIGN DRAFTS PERSON
Boyne Smelters LTD
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34887105…
49. CHILD CARER
Private Advertiser
https://www.care.com/…/childcare-needed-for-our-c…/13507806…
50. CONCRETE OWNER DRIVERS
Hanson Gladstone
https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/…/2802546/…
51. MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANT
DT Professional Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34883990…
52. SENIOR EDUCATOR
Good Start Early Learning Tannum Sands
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34904826…
53. TEACHER AIDE EDUCATIONAL INTERPRETER
Tannum Sands State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
54. EOI LITERACY COACH
Tannum Sands State High School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
55. REGISTERED NURSE NEONATAL NURSERY
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
56. CLINICAL MIDWIFE
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
57. CLINICAL NURSE PAEDIATRICS
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
58. TEACHER PRIMARY MUSIC
Tannum Sands State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
59. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER
Dept of Communities Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
60. CLINICAL NURSE (LIMITED CARE DIALYSIS UNIT)
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
61. NURSE UNIT MANAGER (AFTER HOURS)
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
62. PRIMARY TEACHER INTELLECTUAL IMPAIRMENT
Rosella Park School Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
63. CLINICAL NURSE (HOSPITAL IN THE HOME)
Community Health Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
64. SECONDARY TEACHER ENGLISH & HUMANITIES
Gladstone State High School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
65. CLINICAL NURSE (BOYNE VALLEY PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CLINIC)
Community Health Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
66. PHYSIOTHERAPIST
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
67. HANDY PERSON
Aldesta Hotel Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909966…
68. MASTER V
Aldesta Hotel Heron Island Resort
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909746…
69. REGISTERED & ENROLLED NURSES
Sundale Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34882162…
70. GENERAL MANAGER PEOPLE, CULTURE & SAFETY
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909971…
71. GENERAL MANAGER OPERATIONS
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34909919…
72. PIPE FITTERS & PIPE WELDERS
Walz Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34781403…
73. CHEF
Agnes Water Tavern
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34859248…
74. CARER
Sundale Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34882083…
75. COUNSELLOR HEALTH & WELL BEING SERVICES
Centacare CQ Gladstone
http://jobview.careerone.com.au/Counsellor-Health-Wellbeing…
76. 2017 Christmas Casuals
Jay Jays Gladstone
http://jobview.careerone.com.au/2017-XMAS-CASUAL---Jay-Jays…
77. MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT WORKER
Artius Gladstone
http://artius.applynow.net.au/…/ARTIUS93-mental-health-supp…
78. YOUTH WORKER / SUPPORT WORKER MULTIPLE POSITIONS
SCSS Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/63…/v5fwy4xwxxgeljizm6knhyjaga…
79. EXPERIENCED OFFICE CLEANER
Private Advertiser
https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/experienced-office-…/1164301598
80. CADET ACCOUNTANT
Cooper & Associates Accountants Gladstonehttp://www.coopersaccountants.com.au/about/careers/