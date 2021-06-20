80 Gladstone hairdressers, barbers to get DV training

Dozens of Gladstone hairdressers and barbers will be trained to recognise signs their clients are being abused as part of a unique domestic and family violence prevention initiative.

Gladstone Regional Council is partnering with not-for-profit organisation Hairdressers with Hearts to train 80 local hairdressers and barbers to know the signs of abuse.

Hairdressers with Hearts engages with experts in the field of domestic and family violence and elder abuse to create a series of training modules on how to recognise the signs of abuse, how to initiate conversations, what help is available, where to refer for support and how to practice self-care.

Council will also work collectively with the Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) group to tailor information to the Gladstone region and create ongoing support for participants.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the program aimed to harness the intimate and trusted relationship commonly found between hairdressers or barbers and their clients.

“Hairdressers with Hearts acknowledges that hairdressers and barbers are frontline in the community and have intimate conversations with clients walking through their doors on a regular basis,” Mr Burnett said.

“The program trains hairdressers following the Recognise, Respond and Refer principles and provides them with the tools to handle difficult conversations as well as an accreditation for themselves and the salon they work in.

“By joining forces with Hairdressers with Hearts, council is keeping the conversation surrounding domestic and family violence flowing and not restricted to the month of May.

“Unfortunately, domestic and family violence can occur at any time of the year, so it’s important that we continue to advocate for its prevention throughout the entire year.”

CCRDFV secretary Wendy Morris said they were delighted Gladstone Regional Council was investing in the Hairdressers with Hearts program across the region.

“Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) impacts all sorts of people across our whole community,” Ms Morris said.

“Providing education for local hairdressers and barbers will assist them to recognise clients who may be impacted by DFV and assist them to find support.

“As Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month has just finished, it is wonderful to know that conversations around creating a community free of violence will continue to happen.”

Interested hairdressers (including home and mobile salons) and barbers throughout the Gladstone region can contact council’s Community Engagement Centre for registration information on 4976 6300 or email cas@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

Registered Salons will receive: