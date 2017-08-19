Eight stretches you should do before the big race

RELATED | What to do the day before the Botanic to Bridge

Stretching is no joke and before a race like tomorrow's Botanic to Bridge it's a must.

Do yourself a favour and take a half hour out of your arvo to do these. Chuck on the tele and get on the floor. You will not regret it! (Make sure you don't push too hard - stay in the position until you feel a light stretch, nothing more).

Here's a quick list of eight key stretches you can do to protect yourself from injury:

1. Quadriceps (front of thigh)

Stretching your quads is vital because if they're tight they're going to cause pain in your knees and hips.

Quadriceps stretch: Livestrong Quadriceps stretch.

2. Hamstrings (back of thing)

Tight hamstrings cause all sorts of problems, the most significant of which is a tight and sore lower back.

Hamstring stretch.: Livestrong Hamstring stretch.

3. Glutes (butt)

The glutes, like the hamstrings, are very important for the well-being of your lower back. Plus, stretching them feels amazing.

Glute stretch.: Livestrong Glute stretch.

4. Hip flexors

It is highly recommended you stretch out your hips flexors. They are the be all and end all for the rest of your body's well-being. Loose hip flexors means your hamstrings won't become tight prematurely. It also means youi're less likely to experience pain in your joints like your knees and ankles.

Hip Flexor Stretch: Hip Flexor Stretch.

5. Calf stretch

Just do it. DOn't question the value of this stretch right before a long running race. You'll thank us later.

Calf stretch.: Standing Wall Calf Stretch.

6. Lower back

Running is hard on your entire body, and one of the worst things is running with a sore and tight lower back.

Lower Back Stretch: Lower Back Stretches for Runners.

7. Neck

See above! Tight neck = headaches, tight shoulders, stress. Everything you don't need during a run already pushing your body's limits.

Neck stretch: Dynamic Neck Mobility - Active Isolated Stretching.

8. All-in-one stretch

The forward bend does it all. You should feel a soft stretch. Don't go any further. Relax. Let your head and arms hand down. Keep your legs straight and feel your hamstrings, calves, spine and neck stretch. Once you feel relaxed in that position, roll up one vertebrate at a time, give yourself a second and then do it again.