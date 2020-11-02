8 painful, bizarre and unexpected Gladstone area 000 calls

This top ten list counts down the kookiest times Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to locations in the Gladstone region.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are called to locations throughout the Gladstone region for a variety of reasons on a daily basis.

A QAS spokesman said there had been significant growth in the number of calls to QAS in Central Queensland over the past three years.

“The incident count in Central Queensland rose 9.30 per cent between the 2017/18 and 18/19 financial year,” the spokesman said.

“Other notable increases in the utility of Queensland Ambulance Service officers included one of 9.23 per cent from 56059 incidents to 61234.”

Last financial year the number of incidents was 56,667 and the response count was 65,129.

Here are the details of just some occasions the ambos have been called out in Gladstone and surrounds.

Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

This incident was one that you wouldn’t you hear about every day.

It occurred on September 18, 2020 in Calliope at a school athletics carnival.

A teacher, who was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, was hit in the back by a shot-put which was thrown by a student.

Luckily the teacher sustained no life-threatening injuries.

The woman was discharged from hospital a matter of hours after the incident occurred.

Snake branches out, bites man on lip

This snake bite incident occurred in March 2018.

A 50-year-old man told paramedics he was lopping a tree about 10.30am when he was suddenly bitten on the lip by a snake.

A QAS spokesman said the type of snake was not identified on ambulance officers’ incident report, but the man “would have gotten a pretty close look at it”.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Axe-wielding 87-year-old taken to hospital after mishap

We all know someone who can be a little too enthusiastic when on the tools in the backyard.

An 87-year-old man fell into that category in October 2017 when he was taken to Gladstone hospital following an incident with an axe.

QAS officers were called to Off Ln at Gladstone Central on October 29 2017 after reports of a self inflicted injury

An 86-year-old man wielding a sharp tool (believed to be an axe or small machete) sustained a laceration to the back of his leg while working in the garden.

“He swung it too far while chopping wood and cut his leg,” a QAS spokeswoman said at the time.

“It was accidental.”

The man was taken to hospital.

Woman hospitalised after trampoline fall

We all have that one friend who gets a little overconfident while on a trampoline, skateboard or other potentially dangerous activity.

A 29-year-old Gladstone woman found out she was that person the hard way after falling from a backyard trampoline in New Auckland on October 5, 2020.

The woman sustained head and shoulder injuries as a result of her fall at an address on Emmadale Drive.

A QAS spokeswoman said at the time the woman suffered shoulder pain as a result of the incident.

She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Man in serious condition after horse landed on him

This incident, which occurred in Calliope on September 21, left a man with chest and abdominal injuries.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital after paramedics were called to a private residence after reports a horse had landed on him.

A QAS spokeswoman said at the time he was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

Sticking with large farm animals wreaking havoc on properties in Calliope, this incident occurred on November 23, 2019.

Paramedics were called after a man, in his late teens, sustained serious injuries to his chest after being trampled by a bull.

A QAS spokesman said at the time paramedics and a critical care worker treated the teen on-board during the drive to the Gladstone Hospital while he was in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was later flown to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Woman untangled from barbed wire fence, hospitalised

A woman in her 20s was taken to Gladstone Hospital on November 2 2017 after she got tangled in a barbed wire fence.

The incident occurred along Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd, about 15 minutes’ drive from Mt Larcom toward Gladstone.

The most curious thing about this Queensland Ambulance Service call was that a spokeswoman had no idea how the woman found herself in that situation.

“They got themselves a little entangled in barbed wire,” the QAS spokeswoman said.

“I don’t know how they got themselves into this situation.”

The woman suffered an injury to her leg and was transported in a stable condition.

Gladstone man hurt while being arrested

Already on the wrong side of the law, a Gladstone man thought it fitting to throw himself around while being arrested … it did not end well.

The incident occurred on the morning of September 10 in Clinton.

A man was being arrested by police when he threw himself to the ground and hit his head on the street’s gutter, causing a laceration.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital for observations.