$7k grant helps Gladstone’s learner drivers

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has donated $7740 to PCYC’s Triple L Program to help financially and socially disadvantaged youth get their learner licence.

As part of GPC’s Community Investment Program, the grant will cover the cost of written tests, learner permits and PCYC memberships for youths aged 16 to 25 years old.

The sponsorship will allow 30 people to get their learner’s licence and gain some important life skills such as road safety awareness, reduced road trauma and appropriate driving behaviours.

GPC people, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the program provided education, skills and support.

“We are proud to support PCYC Gladstone with this initiative to empower youth who would otherwise face significant barriers to obtain a licence,” Ms Winsor said.

The program will begin at the end of this month.

For more information, go to www.pcyc.org.au/clubs/pcyc-gladstone/.