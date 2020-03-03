Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L Plate , Plate, Letter L, Learning, Driving Test,White Background, Isolated On White, motoring,Yellow. iStock, thikstock, generic
L Plate , Plate, Letter L, Learning, Driving Test,White Background, Isolated On White, motoring,Yellow. iStock, thikstock, generic
News

$7k grant helps Gladstone’s learner drivers

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has donated $7740 to PCYC’s Triple L Program to help financially and socially disadvantaged youth get their learner licence.

As part of GPC’s Community Investment Program, the grant will cover the cost of written tests, learner permits and PCYC memberships for youths aged 16 to 25 years old.

The sponsorship will allow 30 people to get their learner’s licence and gain some important life skills such as road safety awareness, reduced road trauma and appropriate driving behaviours.

GPC people, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the program provided education, skills and support.

“We are proud to support PCYC Gladstone with this initiative to empower youth who would otherwise face significant barriers to obtain a licence,” Ms Winsor said.

The program will begin at the end of this month.

For more information, go to www.pcyc.org.au/clubs/pcyc-gladstone/.

community investment program gladstone ports corporation bursaries learner licence pcyc gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        premium_icon Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        Business CLEANER energy would need to be sourced to power the energy-intensive Boyne Smelter for Rio Tinto to reach its new emissions reduction targets.

        Magistrate brings young mum to tears

        premium_icon Magistrate brings young mum to tears

        Crime “Next time you feel like taking drugs, remember this feeling you’ve got right...

        Coronavirus: Local tourism stable as state support flows

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Local tourism stable as state support flows

        News No significant impact on Discovery Coast operators to date.

        Live stream to capture ‘colour and glory’ of yacht race

        premium_icon Live stream to capture ‘colour and glory’ of yacht race

        News Don’t miss any of the action as competitors set sail for the Brisbane to Gladstone...