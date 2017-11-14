79 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 70 jobs taking applications right now.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 70 jobs taking applications right now.

SEEING as unemployment is an ongoing problem in Gladstone Region, The Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right away.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of November 12:

1. Pit Remediation & Asbestos Works on Telstra/NBN Network

Specialised Communications Group Pty Ltd - Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/j…/Job-40674f16fb30b7624827b239d07387af…

2. BOILERMAKERS, WELDERS & PIPE FITTERS

RCR Construction & Maintenance - Gladstone

http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/…/Boilermakers,-Welders-&…

3. RETAIL CASUAL TEAM MEMBER

Spendless Shoes Gladstone

https://spendless.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=3174&s=6

4. PARKS LABOURER

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34810696…

5. ACCOUNTS CLERK / ADMINISTRATOR

JJ Richards Gladstone

https://www.jjrichards.com.au/…/accounts-clerk-administra…/…

6. STORE MANAGEMENT TRAINEE

Aldi Gladstone

http://www.aldicareers.com.au/…/Store-Management-Trainee-(6)

7. TRADES ASSISTANT

Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone

https://www.jobs.programmed.com.au/…/trades-assista…/1438653

8. BRANCH MANAGER

Veolia Gladstone

https://www.veolia.com/anz/search-and-apply

9. ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION CONTROL TECHNICIAN

Gladstone Area Water Board

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34836480…

10. WAREHOUSE SUPPORT OFFICER

Gladstone Area Water Board

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34830442…

11. SENIOR CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR

Gladstone Area Water Board

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34802385…

12. RECEPTIONIST / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Encompass Podiatry Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34856767…

13. STOREPERSON

RCR Energy Pty Ltd in Gladstone

http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/…/vi…/725/Storeperson.html

14. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…

15. TRADE QUALIFIED CARPENTERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Carpenters-Trade-Qu…

16. DIESEL FITTER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/3692348/title/Diese…

17. SKILLED OPERATORS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/t…/Skilled-Operators

18. CIVIL SUPERVISOR

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/ti…/Civil-Supervisor

19. HSE COMPLIANCE OFFICER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/HSE-Compliance-Offi…

20. POLYWELDER EOI

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Polywelder-Expressi…

21. APPRENTICESHIP = AIR CONDITIONING

MIGAS Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34789097…

22. RETAIL ASSOCIATE

Sunglass Hut Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34800695…

23. CNC PROGRAMMER/MACHINIST EOI

Purcell's Engineering Gladstone

http://www.purcells.com.au/compan…/employment-opportunities/

24. BOILERMAKERS / WELDERS CASUAL & FULL TIME

Purcell's Engineering Gladstone

http://www.purcells.com.au/compan…/employment-opportunities/

25. PROCUREMENT OFFICER

Chandler McLeod Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34834555…

26. CASUAL TUTOR (HEALTH, NURSING, AGED CARE)

Central Queensland University Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/struct…/organisation/work/vacancies

27. VOCATIONAL INDUSTRY OFFICERS 2 POSITIONS

Central Queensland University Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/struct…/organisation/work/vacancies

28. RETAIL SALES OFFICER

Thrifty Car Hire Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34776294…

29. REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER (HOCKEY)

Hockey Queensland Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34824143…

30. SUPPORT FACILITATOR

REAL Support Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34827888…

31. TRANSMISSION WORKERS - LINESMEN & ERECTION RIGGERS

Downer EDI Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/transmission-workers-lines…

32. PROJECT ENGINEERS - SUBSTATIONS

Downer EDI Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/project-engineers-substati…

33. DIESEL FITTERS

Downer EDI Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/diesel-fitters-excellent-b…

34. SUPPLY BASE OPERATOR

Toll Energy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34832231…

35. OPERATIONS MANAGER

QLD Rugby Football League Ltd Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34837378…

36. SENIOR CCTV & SECURITY SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN

Itch Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34736535…

37. SERVICE MANAGER

Reef City Ford Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34802205…

38. SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Bradnam's Windows and Doors Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34810046…

39. ARBORIST

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34850167…

40. EOI SHUTDOWNS - SUPERVISORS, SUPERINTENDANTS & PROJECT MANAGERS

Lend Lease Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34819682…

41. SERVICES ADVISOR

Gladstone Women's Health Centre

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34821015…

42. EOI MC / HC DRIVERS

Adecco Gladstone

https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1432820

43. SERVICE MANAGER

Reef City Ford Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34802205…

44. TRAINER & ASSESSOR

Site Group International Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34818454…

45. MATERIALS COORDINATOR

Toll Energy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34840768…

46. REGIONAL MANAGER

Multicap Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34859059…

47. BRANCH MANAGER

Premiair Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34833369…

48. PROJECT TECHNICIANS

Contract Resources Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34838769…

49. OPTOMETRIST

OPSM Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34767336…

50. ASSET RELIABILITY & MAINTENANCE MANAGER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Position_Description_Asset_Rel…

51. IS DATABASE DEVELOPER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_IS_Database_Deve…

52. GRADUATE ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_Graduate_Electri…

53. TURN AROUND PLANNER / SCHEDULER

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/…/8305…/turnaround-plannerscheduler

54. PROCESS ENGINEER

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

55. ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

56. PERSONAL TRAINERS

Snap Fitness Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34822921…

57. ACCOUNT MANAGER

Steeline Roofing Spot Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34849392…

58. TEACHER - BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

CQU Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34839939…

59. BEAUTY THERAPISTS & REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS

Endota Day Spa Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34810717…

60. FLEET MANAGER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280485115…

61. LABOURING / ASSISTANTS TO SCAFFOLDERS

Indigenous Identified Position

CO/ACT Community Solutions Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278896709…

62. SENIOR SHIPS AGENT

Wilhelmsen SHips Service Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34850593…

63. FIELD HEAVY DIESEL FITTER

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34828124…

64. MASTER V & GP DECKHAND

Fodico Marine Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34821731…

65. WORKSHOP BASED HEAVY DIESEL FITTER

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34828149…

66. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER LEVEL 1

Worley Parsons Gladstone

https://worleyparsons.taleo.net/careersect…/…/jobdetail.ftl…

67. TEACHER (PRE KINDY)

Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sands

http://www.aplitrak.com/…

68. E & I ENGINEER

Davidson Projects & Operations Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/Engineer-80d6bd0c3bf49c6e537535a93709…

69. FIELD SERVICE AUTO ELECTRICIAN

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34836675…

70. VAC TRUCK OPERATOR / LABOURERWITH HR TRUCK LICENCE

VAC Group Operations Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34845392…

71. REGIONAL MAINTENANCE SUPERINTENDENT (LOCOMOTIVES)

Aurizon Gladstone

http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/regional-maintenan…

72. LOGISTICS LEADER

Aurizon Gladstone

http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/6…/logistics-leader

73. DIRECTOR TEACHER / KINDERGARTEN TEACHER

C&K Kin Kora

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34851870…

74. PART TIME COOK SUPERVISOR

Compass Group Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34829378…

75. MC DRIVERS

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/MCDriversGladstoneNov17-mc-…

76. EFTPOS TECHNICIAN

Cyberworld Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34773213…

77. MECHANICAL WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN

Prime Rentals Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34795299…

78. APPRENTICESHIP - HEAVY VEHICLE MECHANIC

Gladstone Regional Council

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34755097…

79. PIPE FITTERS & PIPE WELDERS

Walz Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34781403…