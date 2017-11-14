Menu
79 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 70 jobs taking applications right now.
Sarah Steger
by and Cr Cindi Bush

SEEING as unemployment is an ongoing problem in Gladstone Region, The Observer has teamed up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right away.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of November 12:

1. Pit Remediation & Asbestos Works on Telstra/NBN Network
Specialised Communications Group Pty Ltd - Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/j…/Job-40674f16fb30b7624827b239d07387af…

2. BOILERMAKERS, WELDERS & PIPE FITTERS
RCR Construction & Maintenance - Gladstone
http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/…/Boilermakers,-Welders-&…

3. RETAIL CASUAL TEAM MEMBER
Spendless Shoes Gladstone
https://spendless.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=3174&s=6

4. PARKS LABOURER
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34810696…

5. ACCOUNTS CLERK / ADMINISTRATOR
JJ Richards Gladstone
https://www.jjrichards.com.au/…/accounts-clerk-administra…/…

6. STORE MANAGEMENT TRAINEE
Aldi Gladstone
http://www.aldicareers.com.au/…/Store-Management-Trainee-(6)

7. TRADES ASSISTANT
Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone
https://www.jobs.programmed.com.au/…/trades-assista…/1438653

8. BRANCH MANAGER
Veolia Gladstone
https://www.veolia.com/anz/search-and-apply

9. ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION CONTROL TECHNICIAN
Gladstone Area Water Board
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34836480…

10. WAREHOUSE SUPPORT OFFICER
Gladstone Area Water Board
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34830442…

11. SENIOR CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR
Gladstone Area Water Board
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34802385…

12. RECEPTIONIST / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Encompass Podiatry Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34856767…

13. STOREPERSON
RCR Energy Pty Ltd in Gladstone
http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/…/vi…/725/Storeperson.html

14. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…

15. TRADE QUALIFIED CARPENTERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Carpenters-Trade-Qu…

16. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/3692348/title/Diese…

17. SKILLED OPERATORS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/t…/Skilled-Operators

18. CIVIL SUPERVISOR
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/ti…/Civil-Supervisor

19. HSE COMPLIANCE OFFICER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/HSE-Compliance-Offi…

20. POLYWELDER EOI
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Polywelder-Expressi…

21. APPRENTICESHIP = AIR CONDITIONING 
MIGAS Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34789097…

22. RETAIL ASSOCIATE
Sunglass Hut Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34800695…

23. CNC PROGRAMMER/MACHINIST EOI
Purcell's Engineering Gladstone
http://www.purcells.com.au/compan…/employment-opportunities/

24. BOILERMAKERS / WELDERS CASUAL & FULL TIME
Purcell's Engineering Gladstone
http://www.purcells.com.au/compan…/employment-opportunities/

25. PROCUREMENT OFFICER
Chandler McLeod Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34834555…

26. CASUAL TUTOR (HEALTH, NURSING, AGED CARE)
Central Queensland University Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/struct…/organisation/work/vacancies

27. VOCATIONAL INDUSTRY OFFICERS 2 POSITIONS
Central Queensland University Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/struct…/organisation/work/vacancies

28. RETAIL SALES OFFICER
Thrifty Car Hire Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34776294…

29. REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER (HOCKEY)
Hockey Queensland Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34824143…

30. SUPPORT FACILITATOR
REAL Support Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34827888…

31. TRANSMISSION WORKERS - LINESMEN & ERECTION RIGGERS
Downer EDI Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/transmission-workers-lines…

32. PROJECT ENGINEERS - SUBSTATIONS
Downer EDI Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/project-engineers-substati…

33. DIESEL FITTERS
Downer EDI Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/diesel-fitters-excellent-b…

34. SUPPLY BASE OPERATOR
Toll Energy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34832231…

35. OPERATIONS MANAGER
QLD Rugby Football League Ltd Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34837378…

36. SENIOR CCTV & SECURITY SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN
Itch Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34736535…

37. SERVICE MANAGER
Reef City Ford Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34802205…

38. SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Bradnam's Windows and Doors Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34810046…

39. ARBORIST
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34850167…

40. EOI SHUTDOWNS - SUPERVISORS, SUPERINTENDANTS & PROJECT MANAGERS
Lend Lease Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34819682…

41. SERVICES ADVISOR
Gladstone Women's Health Centre
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34821015…

42. EOI MC / HC DRIVERS
Adecco Gladstone
https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1432820

43. SERVICE MANAGER
Reef City Ford Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34802205…

44. TRAINER & ASSESSOR
Site Group International Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34818454…

45. MATERIALS COORDINATOR
Toll Energy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34840768…

46. REGIONAL MANAGER
Multicap Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34859059…

47. BRANCH MANAGER
Premiair Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34833369…

48. PROJECT TECHNICIANS
Contract Resources Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34838769…

49. OPTOMETRIST
OPSM Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34767336…

50. ASSET RELIABILITY & MAINTENANCE MANAGER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Position_Description_Asset_Rel…

51. IS DATABASE DEVELOPER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_IS_Database_Deve…

52. GRADUATE ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_Graduate_Electri…

53. TURN AROUND PLANNER / SCHEDULER
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/…/8305…/turnaround-plannerscheduler

54. PROCESS ENGINEER
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

55. ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

56. PERSONAL TRAINERS
Snap Fitness Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34822921…

57. ACCOUNT MANAGER
Steeline Roofing Spot Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34849392…

58. TEACHER - BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
CQU Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34839939…

59. BEAUTY THERAPISTS & REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS
Endota Day Spa Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34810717…

60. FLEET MANAGER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280485115…

61. LABOURING / ASSISTANTS TO SCAFFOLDERS
Indigenous Identified Position
CO/ACT Community Solutions Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2278896709…

62. SENIOR SHIPS AGENT
Wilhelmsen SHips Service Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34850593…

63. FIELD HEAVY DIESEL FITTER
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34828124…

64. MASTER V & GP DECKHAND
Fodico Marine Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34821731…

65. WORKSHOP BASED HEAVY DIESEL FITTER
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34828149…

66. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER LEVEL 1
Worley Parsons Gladstone
https://worleyparsons.taleo.net/careersect…/…/jobdetail.ftl…

67. TEACHER (PRE KINDY)
Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sands
http://www.aplitrak.com/…

68. E & I ENGINEER
Davidson Projects & Operations Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Engineer-80d6bd0c3bf49c6e537535a93709…

69. FIELD SERVICE AUTO ELECTRICIAN
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34836675…

70. VAC TRUCK OPERATOR / LABOURERWITH HR TRUCK LICENCE
VAC Group Operations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34845392…

71. REGIONAL MAINTENANCE SUPERINTENDENT (LOCOMOTIVES)
Aurizon Gladstone
http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/regional-maintenan…

72. LOGISTICS LEADER
Aurizon Gladstone
http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/6…/logistics-leader

73. DIRECTOR TEACHER / KINDERGARTEN TEACHER
C&K Kin Kora
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34851870…

74. PART TIME COOK SUPERVISOR
Compass Group Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34829378…

75. MC DRIVERS
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/MCDriversGladstoneNov17-mc-…

76. EFTPOS TECHNICIAN
Cyberworld Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34773213…

77. MECHANICAL WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN
Prime Rentals Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34795299…

78. APPRENTICESHIP - HEAVY VEHICLE MECHANIC
Gladstone Regional Council
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34755097…

79. PIPE FITTERS & PIPE WELDERS
Walz Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34781403…

Topics:  cindi bush employment gladstone regional council jobs work

Gladstone Observer

