Almost $78,000 has been invested by the State Government in supporting Gladstone residents affected by domestic and family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
$78k boost for DV services

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
Almost $78,000 has been invested by the State Government in supporting Gladstone residents affected by domestic and family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Women’s Health Awareness Group of Gladstone.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the State Government had predicted a rise in service demand.

“With financial pressures and social isolation, we know there’s potentially a greater risk of domestic and family violence during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Mr Butcher said.

“This funding package has been developed in consultation with service providers as an immediate response to address the most pressing areas of need.

“I know the Women’s Health Awareness Group is already well placed to help Gladstone residents in domestic and family violence situations.”

Mr Butcher said the Gladstone Women’s Health Centre had modified support programs due to social distancing.

“Nobody has to stay in a violent home,” he said.

“It’s important to know there is somebody to turn to and somewhere to go.”

Gladstone Observer

