78 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

IT'S WEEK three of 2018 and we can already sense the slipping New Year's resolutions.
Complacency is kicking in and the words "I'll do it later" are being used more and more regularly.
That's why Gladstone Region Councillor Cindi Bush and The Observer have teamed up to give you this lengthy list of job opportunities.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
Jobs on offer as of January 6:
1. WAIT STAFF & JUNIOR FOOD RUNNERS
Gladstone store is seeking:
- 2x experienced waiter/waitress (20-40 hours). Available days, nights and weekends.
- 2x junior food runners. Available nights and weekends
Please drop your resume into 22 Roseberry St Gladstone, Rocksalt Gladstone
2. WHOLESALE WAREHOUSE TRAINEE
CNW PTY LTD Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35222674…
3. CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER
Pursehouse Rural Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35251446…
4. STOREPERSON
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35229778…
5. CUSTOMER VEHICLE REPRESENTATIVE
Hertz Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35248255…
6. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS & CASUAL DOMESTIC ASSISTANTS
GCLA Gladstone
http://www.gcla.com.au/…/Casual-Support-Workers-Domestic-As…
7. ASSISTANT CO-ORDINATOR
GCLA Gladstone
http://www.gcla.com.au/…/…/2016/12/Assistant-Coordinator.png
8. MANAGER OPERATIONS CENTRE
Mission to Seafarers Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35254198…
9. CHAPLIN
Mission to Seafarers Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35254205…
10. REFRIGERATION MECHANIC
IPA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35252577…
11. LECTURER (SCHOOL OF ACCESS EDUCATION)
CQU Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/vacancy-it…/academic/32224-lecturer
12. MANAGER
Mystique Jewellers Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35249423…
13. COAL TECHNICIAN
SGS Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35247323…
14. EQUPMENT TECHNICIAN ROD REPAIR
RIO TINTO Boyne Smelters Ltd
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl148-equipme…
15. DIESEL MECHANIC (HEAVY VEHICLE ROAD TRANSPORT)
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/MechanicGladstoneJan18-heav…
16. HSSE ADVISOR & TRAINING COORDINATOR
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/HSSEGladstoneJan18-hsse-adv…
17. CASUAL MC DRIVERS
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/MCDriversGladstoneNov17-mc-…
18. MC DRIVER
JJ Richards Gladstone
https://www.jjrichards.com.au/positio…/mc-driver-gladstone/…
19. EXPERIENCED NEW/USED VEHICLE SALES PERSON
Anderson's Auto City Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35244658…
20. ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR
QAL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35240001…
21. SUPERVISOR CIVIL CONSTRUCTION
QAL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35238885…
22. CASUAL EDUCATORS
Forest Springs Early Learning Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35246749…
23. CASUAL TEACHER / TUTOR (LLN)
CQU Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35235818…
24. 40 x RAIL TRACK WORKERS
CTC Gladstone
http://www.ctcqld.com.au/…/40-track-workers-gladstone-appl…/
25. PERSONAL TRAINERS
Snap Fitness Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35231265…
26. LINEBORER
IKON Lineboring Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35230235…
27. METAL MACHINIST (1st CLASS)
Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2011314099146541&id=1613330888944866
28. CNC LATHE PROGRAMMER / OPERATOR
Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2011314099146541&id=1613330888944866
29. SECONDARY ENGLISH TEACHER
Trinity College Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35228857…
30. COMMUNITY EDUCATION COUNSELLOR (IDENTIFIED)
Clinton State School Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
31. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Gladstone Integrated Services
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
32. REGISTERED NURSE / REGISTERED MIDWIFE
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
33. CLINICAL NURSE CONSULTANT
Gladstone Integrated Services
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
34. BEAUTY THERAPISTS & REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS
Endow Day Spa Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35228445…
35. POWER SYSTEMS ENGINEER
Protech Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35225605…
36. EXPERIENCED PRACTICE NURSE
Gladstone GP Super Clinic
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35224949…
37. SERVICE & WORKSHOP LEADING HAND
Pacific Controls Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35224779…
38. INTERNAL SALES
CNW Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35223101…
39. DUAL TRADE REFRIGERATION / ELECTRICAL
Gray Electrical & Air Conditioning Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35221389…
40. MC FUEL TANK DRIVER
Emerald Carrying Company Gladstone based
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35215348…
41. SOLAR SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Cutuli Electrical Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35212161…
42. REGISTERED NURSE
Red Cross Blood Service Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35211311…
43. EOI PROCEESS OPERATOR TRAINEES
QAL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35210043…
44. QUALIFIED CAFE BARISTA
New Auckland Place Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35207303…
45. SCAFFOLDERS (LNG SHUTDOWN NOT FIFO)
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl
46. INSTRUMENT ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN (NOT FIFO)
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl
47. QUALIFIED PLUMBER
SE Plumbing Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35204054…
48. FUEL TANK DRIVER
IOR Petroleum Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35203217…
49. LETTING AGENT
Compass Asset Management Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35198664…
50. INTENSIVE CASE MANAGER
CoAct Gladstone
https://www.coact.org.au/…/advert%20-%20intensive%20case%20…
51. MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35246013…
52. MARINE CREWS EOI
Mipec Gladstone
http://mipec.com.au/category/vacancies/
53. 2x CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project-…
54. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…
55. TRADE QUALIFIED CARPENTERS
McCosker Contracting
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Carpenters-Trade-Qu…
56. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/3692348/title/Diese…
57. SKILLED OPERATORS
- Articulated Dump Truck
- Excavator
- Front End Loader
- Grader
- Backhoe
- Roller
- HR Licence
- Compactor
- Dozer
- Skid Steer (Bobcat)
- Scraper
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/t…/Skilled-Operators
58. HSE COMPLIANCE OFFICER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/HSE-Compliance-Offi…
59. PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT
CPL Gladstone
http://careers.cpl.org.au/…/Gladstone+andamp%3B+Ce…/7218109/
60. SERVICE CENTRE TEAM LEADER
TNT Express Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35248497…
61. APPRENTICESHIP - CHEF
MRAEL Gladstone
https://wic.aasn.com.au/register/jobdetails.php…
62. DEPUTY EDITOR
APN News & Media Gladstone
http://apnjobs.com.au/jobs/jobs/deputy-editor/…
63. AREA SALES MANAGER MINING & MINERAL PROCESSING EQUIPMENT
OEM Global Gladstone
http://www.aplitrak.com/…
64. PROCUREMENT ANALYST
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35248819…
65. SHUTDOWN SCHEDULER
Programmed professionals Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35229465…
66. APPRENTICESHIP - FITTER & TURNER
Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone
https://wic.aasn.com.au/register/jobdetails.php…
67. ELECTRICIAN / FIRE PANEL TECHNICIAN
ESA Fire Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35211108…
68. MARINE VESSEL ENGINEER
Workforce International Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35223654…
69. DIESEL FITTERS
Downer Group Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/diesel-fitters-excellent-b…
70. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRICIAN
Mader Contracting Gladstone
https://www.wattelectricalnews.com/…/High-Voltage-El…/37623…
71. REGISTERED NURSES - DAY SURGERY & SCRUB /SCOUT
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35231646…
72. REGISTERED NURSE LEVEL 2 ONCOLOGY
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35219191…
73. AIR CONDITIONING SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Fallon Solutions Gladstone
https://fallonsolutions.expr3ss.com/jobDetails…
74. FINAL TRIM GRADER OPERATOR / ALL ROUNDER
Hub Excavation Gladstone
https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/…/2833521/…
75. DRAFTSMAN
Ausproof Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/ausproof-pty-ltd-gladston…/
76. DOCUMENT & AUDIT CONTROLLER
Ausproof Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/ausproof-pty-ltd-gladston…/
77. BOILERMAKER
Joseph Engineering Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/joseph-engineering-pty-lt…/
78. PART TIME TEAM MEMBER
Lovisa Gladstone
https://lola.worldmanager.com/careers/position.php…