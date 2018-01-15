78 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

IT'S WEEK three of 2018 and we can already sense the slipping New Year's resolutions.

Complacency is kicking in and the words "I'll do it later" are being used more and more regularly.

That's why Gladstone Region Councillor Cindi Bush and The Observer have teamed up to give you this lengthy list of job opportunities.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of January 6:

1. WAIT STAFF & JUNIOR FOOD RUNNERS

Gladstone store is seeking:

2x experienced waiter/waitress (20-40 hours). Available days, nights and weekends.

2x junior food runners. Available nights and weekends

Please drop your resume into 22 Roseberry St Gladstone, Rocksalt Gladstone

2. WHOLESALE WAREHOUSE TRAINEE

CNW PTY LTD Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35222674…

3. CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER

Pursehouse Rural Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35251446…

4. STOREPERSON

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35229778…

5. CUSTOMER VEHICLE REPRESENTATIVE

Hertz Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35248255…

6. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS & CASUAL DOMESTIC ASSISTANTS

GCLA Gladstone

http://www.gcla.com.au/…/Casual-Support-Workers-Domestic-As…

7. ASSISTANT CO-ORDINATOR

GCLA Gladstone

http://www.gcla.com.au/…/…/2016/12/Assistant-Coordinator.png

8. MANAGER OPERATIONS CENTRE

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35254198…

9. CHAPLIN

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35254205…

10. REFRIGERATION MECHANIC

IPA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35252577…

11. LECTURER (SCHOOL OF ACCESS EDUCATION)

CQU Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/vacancy-it…/academic/32224-lecturer

12. MANAGER

Mystique Jewellers Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35249423…

13. COAL TECHNICIAN

SGS Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35247323…

14. EQUPMENT TECHNICIAN ROD REPAIR

RIO TINTO Boyne Smelters Ltd

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl148-equipme…

15. DIESEL MECHANIC (HEAVY VEHICLE ROAD TRANSPORT)

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/MechanicGladstoneJan18-heav…

16. HSSE ADVISOR & TRAINING COORDINATOR

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/HSSEGladstoneJan18-hsse-adv…

17. CASUAL MC DRIVERS

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/MCDriversGladstoneNov17-mc-…

18. MC DRIVER

JJ Richards Gladstone

https://www.jjrichards.com.au/positio…/mc-driver-gladstone/…

19. EXPERIENCED NEW/USED VEHICLE SALES PERSON

Anderson's Auto City Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35244658…

20. ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR

QAL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35240001…

21. SUPERVISOR CIVIL CONSTRUCTION

QAL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35238885…

22. CASUAL EDUCATORS

Forest Springs Early Learning Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35246749…

23. CASUAL TEACHER / TUTOR (LLN)

CQU Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35235818…

24. 40 x RAIL TRACK WORKERS

CTC Gladstone

http://www.ctcqld.com.au/…/40-track-workers-gladstone-appl…/

25. PERSONAL TRAINERS

Snap Fitness Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35231265…

26. LINEBORER

IKON Lineboring Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35230235…

27. METAL MACHINIST (1st CLASS)

Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2011314099146541&id=1613330888944866

28. CNC LATHE PROGRAMMER / OPERATOR

Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2011314099146541&id=1613330888944866

29. SECONDARY ENGLISH TEACHER

Trinity College Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35228857…

30. COMMUNITY EDUCATION COUNSELLOR (IDENTIFIED)

Clinton State School Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

31. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Gladstone Integrated Services

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

32. REGISTERED NURSE / REGISTERED MIDWIFE

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

33. CLINICAL NURSE CONSULTANT

Gladstone Integrated Services

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

34. BEAUTY THERAPISTS & REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS

Endow Day Spa Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35228445…

35. POWER SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Protech Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35225605…

36. EXPERIENCED PRACTICE NURSE

Gladstone GP Super Clinic

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35224949…

37. SERVICE & WORKSHOP LEADING HAND

Pacific Controls Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35224779…

38. INTERNAL SALES

CNW Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35223101…

39. DUAL TRADE REFRIGERATION / ELECTRICAL

Gray Electrical & Air Conditioning Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35221389…

40. MC FUEL TANK DRIVER

Emerald Carrying Company Gladstone based

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35215348…

41. SOLAR SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Cutuli Electrical Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35212161…

42. REGISTERED NURSE

Red Cross Blood Service Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35211311…

43. EOI PROCEESS OPERATOR TRAINEES

QAL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35210043…

44. QUALIFIED CAFE BARISTA

New Auckland Place Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35207303…

45. SCAFFOLDERS (LNG SHUTDOWN NOT FIFO)

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

46. INSTRUMENT ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN (NOT FIFO)

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

47. QUALIFIED PLUMBER

SE Plumbing Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35204054…

48. FUEL TANK DRIVER

IOR Petroleum Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35203217…

49. LETTING AGENT

Compass Asset Management Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35198664…

50. INTENSIVE CASE MANAGER

CoAct Gladstone

https://www.coact.org.au/…/advert%20-%20intensive%20case%20…

51. MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35246013…

52. MARINE CREWS EOI

Mipec Gladstone

http://mipec.com.au/category/vacancies/

53. 2x CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project-…

54. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS

McCosker Contracting

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qual…

55. TRADE QUALIFIED CARPENTERS

McCosker Contracting

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Carpenters-Trade-Qu…

56. DIESEL FITTER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/3692348/title/Diese…

57. SKILLED OPERATORS

Articulated Dump Truck

Excavator

Front End Loader

Grader

Backhoe

Roller

HR Licence

Compactor

Dozer

Skid Steer (Bobcat)

Scraper

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/t…/Skilled-Operators

58. HSE COMPLIANCE OFFICER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/HSE-Compliance-Offi…

59. PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT

CPL Gladstone

http://careers.cpl.org.au/…/Gladstone+andamp%3B+Ce…/7218109/

60. SERVICE CENTRE TEAM LEADER

TNT Express Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35248497…

61. APPRENTICESHIP - CHEF

MRAEL Gladstone

https://wic.aasn.com.au/register/jobdetails.php…

62. DEPUTY EDITOR

APN News & Media Gladstone

http://apnjobs.com.au/jobs/jobs/deputy-editor/…

63. AREA SALES MANAGER MINING & MINERAL PROCESSING EQUIPMENT

OEM Global Gladstone

http://www.aplitrak.com/…

64. PROCUREMENT ANALYST

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35248819…

65. SHUTDOWN SCHEDULER

Programmed professionals Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35229465…

66. APPRENTICESHIP - FITTER & TURNER

Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone

https://wic.aasn.com.au/register/jobdetails.php…

67. ELECTRICIAN / FIRE PANEL TECHNICIAN

ESA Fire Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35211108…

68. MARINE VESSEL ENGINEER

Workforce International Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35223654…

69. DIESEL FITTERS

Downer Group Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/diesel-fitters-excellent-b…

70. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRICIAN

Mader Contracting Gladstone

https://www.wattelectricalnews.com/…/High-Voltage-El…/37623…

71. REGISTERED NURSES - DAY SURGERY & SCRUB /SCOUT

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35231646…

72. REGISTERED NURSE LEVEL 2 ONCOLOGY

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35219191…

73. AIR CONDITIONING SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Fallon Solutions Gladstone

https://fallonsolutions.expr3ss.com/jobDetails…

74. FINAL TRIM GRADER OPERATOR / ALL ROUNDER

Hub Excavation Gladstone

https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/classifieds/…/2833521/…

75. DRAFTSMAN

Ausproof Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/ausproof-pty-ltd-gladston…/

76. DOCUMENT & AUDIT CONTROLLER

Ausproof Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/ausproof-pty-ltd-gladston…/

77. BOILERMAKER

Joseph Engineering Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/joseph-engineering-pty-lt…/

78. PART TIME TEAM MEMBER

Lovisa Gladstone

https://lola.worldmanager.com/careers/position.php…