GEA: CQ future bright with 77 mine lease applications

ALTHOUGH there is no certainty over mines opening in Central Queensland, the future is bright, according to the Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

Yesterday the Queensland Department of Natural Resources and Mines announced there were 77 mine lease applications being considered for the region.

"The resource sector in Central Queensland is looking extremely positive with not only 77 mine lease applications on the table, but another $2.3 billion in approved projects ready to go in the Bowen Basin," GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said.

"What that means is there is a long-term positive future for the resource sector in Central Queensland but most of all that means supply opportunities for local businesses and jobs for local workers."

Ms Homann was speaking after attending the Rockhampton Regional Growth Seminar.

"Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes informed the local industry on how to become a supplier to the $16billion Carmichael mine project and Mick Allen from Building and Asset Services gave some great information on how to also become a supplier for the $200 million expansion of the Capricornia Correctional Centre," Ms Homann said.

"The last few years have been difficult for many businesses within the resource sector but from all indications it really looks like Central Queensland has turned a corner with some major projects worth billions of dollars for the Central Queensland economy now in the works."

The GEA will host an Industry Update breakfast in Gladstone on August 23 to inform the local industry about opportunities for the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion.

Phone 4972 9060 for more information.