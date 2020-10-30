$7.5m Carnarvon Highway upgrade delivers 12 jobs

Joint federal and state government funding of $7.5 million will be used to upgrade the Carnarvon Highway from Injune to Rolleston, west of Banana.

POTHOLES on the Carnarvon Highway between Injune and Rolleston should be a thing of the past after the federal and state governments announced $7.5 million in joint funding for upgrades.

The pavement strengthening and resilience upgrade work will create 12 new jobs, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd says, and be completed by March 2022, weather permitting.

Mr O’Dowd said the timing could not be better to see funding flow to deliver vital road safety upgrades in Flynn and produce local economic benefits.

“Unlocking this funding means we can get these projects underway, providing a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy at a time when it couldn’t be needed more,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Mr O’Dowd said the Federal Government had contributed $6 million to the upgrade work and the Queensland Government $1.5 million.

“I am pleased to see the upgrades to the Carnarvon Highway (Injune – Rolleston) in Flynn will receive $7.5 million in joint funding to pavement strengthening and resilience creating 12 jobs,” he said.

“Every single local job we support in Flynn by investing in infrastructure projects means one less worry for another Australian and their family, reliable work on the books for local construction companies and more cash flowing through local businesses and communities doing it tough.”

Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the Australian Government has unlocked more than $97 million in federal funding under the Regional Economic Enabling Fund to get 23 critical projects across the state underway as soon as possible.

“By investing in vital infrastructure upgrades that ensure our road networks are more reliable, we are making local communities safer and industries more productive,” Mr McCormack said.

“These upgrades form part of our joint investment to deliver shovel-ready infrastructure projects and urgent road safety upgrades in Queensland which will create jobs and much-needed economic stimulus in response to COVID-19.

“Our record $110 billion infrastructure pipeline is continuing to drive our economic recovery while improving our road networks, getting Australians home sooner and safer.”

