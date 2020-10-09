$75k cash, gun, boat and drugs seized in police raid

Police seized more than $75,000 in cash along with a gun, boat and drugs.

DETECTIVES have charged two people with drugs and weapons offences after police seized more than $75,000 in cash along with a gun, boat and drugs.

A 52-year-old Clinton man was charged with 15 offences including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, four counts of possessing dangerous drug (methylamphetamine, LSD and methylenedioxymethamphetamine), two counts of possessing property obtained from trafficking (cash), and one count each of possessing explosives (ammunition), a restricted drug (human growth hormone), and a Category A weapon.

A 46-year-old West Stowe woman was charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine, lysergic acid, oxycodone), three counts of possessing a restricted drug (modafinil, tramadol and pregabalin), two counts of possessing property suspected of been proceeds of a drug offence (cash), three counts of possessing a utensil, and one count of possessing property obtained from trafficking (boat).

It will be alleged at 3.15am yesterday, police observed a man in Ballentine Street at Clinton.

When police approached the man, he allegedly threw a small black bag onto the roof of a nearby building and ran away.

Police allegedly chased the man and located him a short time later.

A search of the bag allegedly located 68 grams of methylamphetamine and a pen gun.

It will be further alleged the man was carrying $6065 in cash.

At 9.30am yesterday, police executed a search warrant at a Hansen Street address at Clinton, and located $48,550 in cash and a small vial of human growth hormone.

At 10am yesterday police executed a search warrant at residences at Calliope River Road and West Stowe.

Police located clip-seal bags containing 50 grams of methylamphetamine, $21,500 in cash, scales, seven glass pipes and a boat.

The man and the woman were due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.