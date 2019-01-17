Menu
$750 fine for drift gone wrong

Sarah Barnham
17th Jan 2019 4:52 PM
A GLADSTONE man who tried to drift his Holden commodore on a sharp bend along Yarroon St is now $750 out of pocket and without a car.

Luke James Sanderson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of drive without due care and attention.

The court heard on December 15 Sanderson was driving the commodore on Flinders Pde when he approached the hair pin turn onto Yarroon St.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said Sanderson tried to perform a drift while turning onto the bend however lost control and crashed into a metal railing.

No one was injured in the crash.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said at the time the roads were wet but Sanderson had no reasonable excuse for driving in that manner.

She said the 24-year-old was not driving carefully and the incident had scared him.

Ms Ramos said the car was written off in the crash.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said Sanderson was lucky he or his passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Sanderson was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

