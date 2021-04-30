75-year-old graffiti vandal in court

A self-described environmental activist has been ordered to give back to the community after a street sign graffiti spree.

A long-time Goodwood resident and self-styled "environmental activist" has been spared a conviction for defacing street signs - but must now perform community service.

On Friday, the Adelaide Magistrates Court opted not to record a conviction against Mary Kolusniewski for five counts of damaging property.

Instead, Magistrate Simon Smart placed her on a 12-month good behaviour bond, ordered she undertake 80 hours of community service and warned her to protest lawfully in future.

"Disagreement with the decisions of government bodies, at whatever level, must be expressed within the law … what you did was clearly wrong," he said.

"If you wish to express your dissent, you need to find a lawful means to do so … I think you now realise that."

Mary Kolusniewski in her garden at Goodwood. Picture: Tom Huntley.

Ms Kolusniewski, 75, pleaded guilty to five counts of property damage over the defacing of street signs on Weller St, Goodwood between July and August last year.

She painted 28 signs with "WTF!" in red paint, and then covered reflective arrows on other signs with green paint.

The former teacher and accomplished pianist replaced the paint once it had been scrubbed off by council workers - and was caught red-handed by former newsreader Jessica Adamson.

In total, the council spent $2154 cleaning the signs.

Kolusniewski has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of damaging property. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin.

Ms Kolusniewski, who describes herself as "an old leftie", claimed the vandalism was an act of activism against "concrete garbage" surrounding speed bumps in the street.

"I'm trying to make the point that I've actually improved it … I have enhanced the street with a beautiful green instead of a horrible reflective bright white," she said.

In sentencing on Friday, Mr Smart said Ms Kolusniewski had only one prior offence on her record - for an unregistered dog in 1979 - and had otherwise led a lawful life.

"I accept you regret your offending, I'm giving you the opportunity to be of good behaviour for 12 months," he said.

"If there's no further offending in that time, there will be no conviction nor penalty … if there is a breach, you'll be liable to be returned to this court to be penalised and convicted.

"I'm giving you community service so you can give back to the community through good works, as I'm sure you're willing to do."

Ms Kolusniewski, who was also ordered to reimburse the council's clean-up costs, declined to comment outside court.

Originally published as 75-year-old graffiti vandal in court

Defaced signs on Weller St at Goodwood. Picture: Jessica Adamson