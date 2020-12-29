73yo man’s attack leaves partner bleeding on kitchen floor

A Gladstone man pushed his partner to the floor causing her head to bleed.

A 73-year-old man’s attack on his partner left her bleeding from the head and lying on the floor.

On November 20 police were called by Queensland Ambulance Service to an altercation in South Gladstone at 5.52pm.

The man had pushed the victim which caused her to fall backwards and hit her head on the kitchen floor.

On arrival police were met by the man who showed police the kitchen where they located a woman laying on the floor – the man’s wife, also in her 70s.

Police observed heavy bleeding on the back of her head and that blood had covered a large surface area of the floor.

She told police the man had hit her after they had been drinking together.

The man said the woman had run towards him and he had pushed her backwards which caused her to fall and hit her head on the floor.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the man had pushed his wife to stop her running into him and it wasn’t his intention to cause harm.

She said he had immediately called an ambulance for assistance and was remorseful for his actions.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $800.

