Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man pushed his partner to the floor causing her head to bleed.
A Gladstone man pushed his partner to the floor causing her head to bleed.
Crime

73yo man’s attack leaves partner bleeding on kitchen floor

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 73-year-old man’s attack on his partner left her bleeding from the head and lying on the floor.

On November 20 police were called by Queensland Ambulance Service to an altercation in South Gladstone at 5.52pm.

The man had pushed the victim which caused her to fall backwards and hit her head on the kitchen floor.

On arrival police were met by the man who showed police the kitchen where they located a woman laying on the floor – the man’s wife, also in her 70s.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

Police observed heavy bleeding on the back of her head and that blood had covered a large surface area of the floor.

She told police the man had hit her after they had been drinking together.

The man said the woman had run towards him and he had pushed her backwards which caused her to fall and hit her head on the floor.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the man had pushed his wife to stop her running into him and it wasn’t his intention to cause harm.

She said he had immediately called an ambulance for assistance and was remorseful for his actions.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $800.

Read more domestic violence cases:

Man breached DVO to send victim money

Man breaches DVO through dating website

Gladstone man with 13 DV convictions fronts court again

gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed.

        Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

        Premium Content Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

        News “We’d love it if you’re able to grab a few extra items for our fifth annual school...

        Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        Premium Content Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        News “Each board takes up to six weeks to fully complete and range from $165 upwards...

        NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Premium Content NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Whats On From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye...