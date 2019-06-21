YOUR GUIDE: 72 hours of things to do

SHOW TIME: All aboard for the region's biggest agricultural show, the Mount Larcom Show, held this weekend.

Tegan Annett

Paws and Pints

GRAB your pooch and your mates for the last Paws and Pints at the Dock at East Shores, which will be held today from 4-7pm. There will be tapas, finger food and live music by Chris Bax at the event, which raises money for the RSPCA.

School musical

GLADSTONE State High's talented students will perform their rendition of Tarzan The Stage Musical at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre today. A matinee will be held at 11am, followed by another show at 7pm. For information and tickets visit gladstoneentertainment.com.

Mount Larcom show

THE Gladstone Region's largest agricultural show, the Mount Larcom Show, is on this weekend. Festivities this year include chainsaw racing, horse riding, markets and entertainment. The show is held from 8am to midnight Saturday and 8am-4pm Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults for one day or $20 for the weekend, family tickets are $40 for one day or $45 for the weekend. Pensioners and students can buy a one-day pass for $8 or weekend pass for $15.

Genealogical society

THE Genealogical Society's Gladstone District will hold a 35th birthday celebration tomorrow from 1pm. The event will be held at the society's warehouse located in the George Young building.

Badboys Australia

BADBOYS Australia will bring its brand new sizzling production to the Harvey Road Tavern this Saturday night. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are $29.60.

Health expo

GLADSTONE'S first Health and Fitness Expo will be held tomorrow at Gladstone Events Centre, from 9am-2pm. There will be more than 30 stalls, 10 stage acts and 22 lucky door prizes. The event is free to attend.

Discovery Coast Markets

PICK up some hand-crafted goods, fresh vegetables or other market buys at Sunday's Discovery Coast Markets.

Me Time - Mini Retreat

CAROLINA and Gabriela of Gladstone Yoga and Wise Earth Wellbeing will host a wellbeing morning on Sunday to give residents the opportunity to recharge, reconnect and replenish. Attendees will take part in yoga and create their own mandalas to take home. Healthy refreshments will also be on offer.

For information email wiseearthwellbeing@ gmail.com or phone 045818987.

Tickets are $50.