72-year-old man treated for suspected snake bite

SUSPECTED BITE: The 72-year-old will soon be taken to Gladstone Hospital. Bev Lacey

A 72-YEAR-OLD man is being treated by paramedics after suffering a suspected snake bite this afternoon.

The elderly man is still being treated at a home on Trevally St at Toolooa, but a QAS spokesman said he would likely be transported to Gladstone Hospital soon.

The spokesman said it would not be possible to confirm whether or not the bite was that of a snake until a blood test was taken.

The suspected snake bite follows a similar incident at New Auckland on Wednesday when a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.