72-year-old man treated for suspected snake bite
A 72-YEAR-OLD man is being treated by paramedics after suffering a suspected snake bite this afternoon.
The elderly man is still being treated at a home on Trevally St at Toolooa, but a QAS spokesman said he would likely be transported to Gladstone Hospital soon.
The spokesman said it would not be possible to confirm whether or not the bite was that of a snake until a blood test was taken.
The suspected snake bite follows a similar incident at New Auckland on Wednesday when a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.