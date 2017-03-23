72-year-old among six caught drink-driving

Too many people were caught drink driving.

SIX people faced court this week after being caught in the Gladstone region drink-driving.

Jennifer Susan Yates was caught more than three times the legal limit when she was stopped on Pacific Ave in Tannum Sands.

The 72-year-old had a blood alcohol reading of 0.163. She was fined $300 and lost her licence for six months.

Daniel Lloyd Grahame was another driver caught by police.

The 27-year-old blew 0.134 when he was stopped on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd, Mount Larcom.

He was fined $750 and lost his licence for seven months.

Kyle Andrew Crans was caught drink-driving in Tannum Sands on Hampton Dr. The 26-year-old blew 0.074 and lost his licence for three months and received a $350 fine.

Forty-five-year-old Deborah Anne Horne was caught drink-driving on Tarcoola Dr, Boyne Island.

She blew 0.071 and was fined $350, with her licence disqualified for one month.

Yaleela Jinibi Rose Savage-Torrens lost her licence for nine months after blowing 0.054 when she was stopped on Skyline Dr in Gladstone.

Savage-Torrens also received a $950 fine.

Jayden James Morton was the third driver who was caught in Tannum Sands.

He recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.039 when he was stopped on Coronation Dr.

The 19-year-old lost his licence for three months and was fined $550.