72 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now
With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.
The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.
"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."
JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES
1. BOILER TUBE WELDERS
UGL Gladstone
2. LABOURER
Gladstone Regional Council (Gladstone Depot)
3. MECHANIC
Gladstone Fleet Maintenance Gladstone
4. AGED CARE SUPPORT WORKER
Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone
5. MATERNAL & CHILD HEALTH NURSE
Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone
6. LEVEL 2 CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER
Hudson Gladstone
7. OPERATORS, BOILERMAKERS & CONCRETING LABOURERS
Rayment Excavations Gladstone
8. MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Gladstone Area Water Board
9. INSULATION SUPERVISOR / INSULATORS
Brand Energy & Infrastructure services Gladstone
10. INSTRUMENTATION / SERVICE & WORKSHOP LEADING HAND
Pacific Controls Gladstone
11. HR BUSINESS PARTNER
Orica Yarwun
12. SENIOR PRACTICE RECEPTIONIST
Fanelli Dental Gladstone
13. CONTROL ROOM OPERATOR
Rio Tinto Gladstone
14. PROJECT AREA LEADER
BSL Boyne Island
15. REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS
Endota Day Spa Gladstone
16. CAR AUDIO FITTER
Autobarn Gladstone
17. REGISTERED NURSE
Australian Red Cross Blood Service Gladstone
18. WORKSHOP TRADES- BOILERMAKERS, TIG WELDERS & RIGGERS
RCR Tomlinson Gladstone
19. CRANE SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Konecranes Gladstone
20. DANGEROUS GOODS DRIVER
Toll Mining Gladstone
21. HC DRIVERS
Sun chip Group Gladstone
22. CLIENT SERVICE MANAGER
Public Trustee Gladstone
23. SALES CONSULTANT
Telstra Kin Kora
24. MECHANICAL FITTERS x 2
Crew Select Gladstone
25. FIELD TECHNICIAN
Hydro Flow Gladstone
26. OSHS BUS DRIVER / EDUCATOR
PCYC Gladstone
27. INSTRUCTOR GYM & FITNESS
PCYC Gladstone
28. PROGRAM / PROJECT COORDINATOR (GET SET FOR WORK)
PCYC Gladstone
29. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
PCYC Gladstone
30. PERSONAL SUPPORT WORKERS
Spinal Life Gladstone
31. HR / HC DRIVER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
32. CONTROL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST
WICET Gladstone
33. TEACHER
Autism Queensland Gladstone
34. STORE MANAGER
Goodyear (Beaurepaires) Gladstone
35. TRADE ASSISTANTS
UGL Gladstone
36. SPECIAL CLASS WELDERS
UGL Gladstone
37. CODED WELDERS
UGL Gladstone
38. RIGGERS / SCAFFOLDERS
UGL Gladstone
39. ELECTRICIANS
UGL Gladstone
40. CRANE OPERATORS
UGL Gladstone
41. MECHANICAL FITTER
UGL Gladstone
42. LOGISTICS & PROCUREMENT OFFICER
UGL Gladstone
43. COST ADMINISTRATOR
UGL Gladstone
44. TEAM MEMBER
Coles Tannum Sands
45. PRODUCE TEAM SUPPORT MANAGER
Woolworths Boyne Island
46. EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT
Community Solutions Gladstone
47. FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
48. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
49. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
50. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting
51. CLINICAL NURSE (CHILD/ADOLESCENT HEALTH)
Gladstone Hospital
52. CLINICAL NURSE
Rosella Park School Gladstone
53. CLINICAL NURSES MEDICAL/SURGICAL WARDS
Gladstone Hospital
54. SMP ESTIMATOR
Engage Us Gladstone
55. HIGH RISK WORK LICENSE TRAINER / WP & LF
Pinnacle Safety & Training Gladstone
56. CIVIL / CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
DT Professional Gladstone
57. GRADUATE CIVIL / STRUCTURAL ENGINEER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
58. CONSERVATION TRAINEESHIPS x14
GEA Gladstone
59. REFRIGERATION / AIR CONDITIONING SERVICE TECHNICIAN
RCR Tomlinson Gladstone
60. MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Progressive Global Energy Gladstone
61. CARPENTER
Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone
62. SCAFFOLDERS
Veolia Gladstone
63. SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Pacific Controls Gladstone
64. NDT TECHNICIANS
Kaefer Gladstone
65. ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER
Altablue Gladstone
66. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST / EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST
Kinnect Gladstone
67. WELDERS & BOILERMAKERS
Engage Gladstone
68. LABOURER / CIVIL PLANT OPERATOR
Engage Gladstone
69. SHIPS AGENCY OPERATOR
Wilhelmsen Ships Services Gladstone
70. ELECTRICIAN
Workpac Gladstone
71. PROPERTY MANAGER
LJ Hooker Boyne Island
72. KINDER GYM COACH
Revolution Gym Sports Boyne Island
