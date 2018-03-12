72 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of opportunities for those seeking work in our region.

Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of opportunities for those seeking work in our region.

With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.

"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."

JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES

1. BOILER TUBE WELDERS

UGL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35717920?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-2845053



2. LABOURER

Gladstone Regional Council (Gladstone Depot)

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/jobs/vacancies/2915298446143298~1/edit



3. MECHANIC

Gladstone Fleet Maintenance Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/gladstone-fleet-maintenance-gladstone-qld-australia-12-mechanic/



4. AGED CARE SUPPORT WORKER

Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone

https://www.facebook.com/178985665538244/photos/a.193127527457391.26986.178985665538244/1174083062695161/?type=3&theater



5. MATERNAL & CHILD HEALTH NURSE

Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone

https://www.facebook.com/178985665538244/photos/a.193127527457391.26986.178985665538244/1174082072695260/?type=3&theater



6. LEVEL 2 CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER

Hudson Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35703919?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3496592



7. OPERATORS, BOILERMAKERS & CONCRETING LABOURERS

Rayment Excavations Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35700233?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3604252



8. MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Gladstone Area Water Board

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35699833?_ga=2.32514233.642881102.1520378349-29855681.1517976339&_gac=1.258525048.1519699365.CjwKCAiA_c7UBRAjEiwApCZi8U8unHF6KU7tlvqKNaCPKQIsijBYTClYU1_-5O4yW0hsa9EjcfRH-RoCV8cQAvD_BwE



9. INSULATION SUPERVISOR / INSULATORS

Brand Energy & Infrastructure services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35699721?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3906159



10. INSTRUMENTATION / SERVICE & WORKSHOP LEADING HAND

Pacific Controls Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35699430?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-4095791



11. HR BUSINESS PARTNER

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/oj/en/job/831932/hr-business-partner-gladstone



12. SENIOR PRACTICE RECEPTIONIST

Fanelli Dental Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35621854?cid=advfb



13. CONTROL ROOM OPERATOR

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?site=1&id=19650



14. PROJECT AREA LEADER

BSL Boyne Island

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/jobs/PacAl178-project-area-leader



15. REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS

Endota Day Spa Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35691171?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-4270101



16. CAR AUDIO FITTER

Autobarn Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35687707?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-0925033



17. REGISTERED NURSE

Australian Red Cross Blood Service Gladstone

https://bloodservicecareers.nga.net.au/cp/index.cfm?event=jobs.checkJobDetailsNewApplication&returnToEvent=jobs.listJobs&jobid=B1EBB81E-ADBD-631B-DB2D-A3CEB3C81ECB&CurATC=External&CurBID=62AFB35D-9273-4A11-8DCC-9DB401354197&JobListID=E227D5FE-D40F-4582-91B6-9BC901269F43&jobsListKey=ca07183d-4104-4a91-ba1d-422239c75b5d&persistVariables=CurATC%2CCurBID%2CJobListID%2CjobsListKey%2CJobID&lid=34035600120



18. WORKSHOP TRADES- BOILERMAKERS, TIG WELDERS & RIGGERS

RCR Tomlinson Gladstone

http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/jobs/view/937/Workshop-Trades---Gladstone.html



19. CRANE SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Konecranes Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35677463?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-1112168



20. DANGEROUS GOODS DRIVER

Toll Mining Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35676528?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-1603758



21. HC DRIVERS

Sun chip Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35672588?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-1659792



22. CLIENT SERVICE MANAGER

Public Trustee Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35670598?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



23. SALES CONSULTANT

Telstra Kin Kora

http://careers.vitagroup.com.au/job/sales-consultant-telstra-kin-kora-sales-retail-telstra-retail-gladstone-queensland-australia-au2345rb000024/0e975feb-234f-11e8-ad68-bc764e1156ea?showExpired=true&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



24. MECHANICAL FITTERS x 2

Crew Select Gladstone

https://crewselect.com.au/jobs-board/?ja-job=680241



25. FIELD TECHNICIAN

Hydro Flow Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35668346?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=joraau



26. OSHS BUS DRIVER / EDUCATOR

PCYC Gladstone

https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/



27. INSTRUCTOR GYM & FITNESS

PCYC Gladstone

https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/



28. PROGRAM / PROJECT COORDINATOR (GET SET FOR WORK)

PCYC Gladstone

https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/



29. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

PCYC Gladstone

https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/



30. PERSONAL SUPPORT WORKERS

Spinal Life Gladstone

https://www.spinal.com.au/get-involved/career/psw-recruitment/?ja-job=682130



31. HR / HC DRIVER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35666082?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



32. CONTROL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST

WICET Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35711230?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



33. TEACHER

Autism Queensland Gladstone

https://autismqld.com.au/userfiles/files/Teacher%20ESTS-NSO%20Reg%20Gladstone%20March%2018.pdf



34. STORE MANAGER

Goodyear (Beaurepaires) Gladstone

https://jobs.goodyear.com/job/Gladstone-%28Callemondah-Dve_%29-Store-Manager-Gladstone-QLD/462855300/?feedId=233300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Goodyear_Indeed



35. TRADE ASSISTANTS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl?job=437742



36. SPECIAL CLASS WELDERS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



37. CODED WELDERS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



38. RIGGERS / SCAFFOLDERS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



39. ELECTRICIANS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



40. CRANE OPERATORS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



41. MECHANICAL FITTER

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



42. LOGISTICS & PROCUREMENT OFFICER

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



43. COST ADMINISTRATOR

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl



44. TEAM MEMBER

Coles Tannum Sands

http://search.colescareers.com.au/cw/en/job/627158/team-member-coles-tannum-sands?source=IND



45. PRODUCE TEAM SUPPORT MANAGER

Woolworths Boyne Island

https://career10.successfactors.com/career?career_ns=job_listing&company=Woolworths&navBarLevel=JOB_SEARCH&rcm_site_locale=en_GB&career_job_req_id=234342



46. EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT

Community Solutions Gladstone

http://communitysolutions.org.au/job-details/query/employment-consultant-gladstone/in/gladstone-andamp-central-qld/7281896/



47. FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/4029638/title/Final-Trim-Grader-and-Excavator-Operators



48. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3889628/title/Civil-Site-Project-Engineers



49. DIESEL FITTER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3692348/title/Diesel-Fitter



50. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS

McCosker Contracting

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3852665/title/Plumbers-Trade-Qualified



51. CLINICAL NURSE (CHILD/ADOLESCENT HEALTH)

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=15033&in_jnCounter=221679533&in_location=%22Rockhampton+region%22+&in_orderby=scoring+desc



52. CLINICAL NURSE

Rosella Park School Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=15033&in_jnCounter=221686248&in_location=%22Rockhampton+region%22+&in_orderby=scoring+desc



53. CLINICAL NURSES MEDICAL/SURGICAL WARDS

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=15033&in_jnCounter=221680914&in_location=%22Rockhampton+region%22+&in_orderby=scoring+desc



54. SMP ESTIMATOR

Engage Us Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35716511?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-7570687



55. HIGH RISK WORK LICENSE TRAINER / WP & LF

Pinnacle Safety & Training Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35716445?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-7634762



56. CIVIL / CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR

DT Professional Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35715643?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-7742157



57. GRADUATE CIVIL / STRUCTURAL ENGINEER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Advertisement_-_Graduate_Civil_Structural_Engineer_-_AMP1464_0218.pdf



58. CONSERVATION TRAINEESHIPS x14

GEA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/jobs/in-Gladstone-QLD-4680?daterange=7



59. REFRIGERATION / AIR CONDITIONING SERVICE TECHNICIAN

RCR Tomlinson Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35711956?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-8032853



60. MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Progressive Global Energy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35710047?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-8135360



61. CARPENTER

Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35709974?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6249330



62. SCAFFOLDERS

Veolia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35700589?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6319795



63. SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Pacific Controls Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35700304?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6378823



64. NDT TECHNICIANS

Kaefer Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35689339?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6444982



65. ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER

Altablue Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35689317?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6523495



66. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST / EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST

Kinnect Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35435620?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6580992



67. WELDERS & BOILERMAKERS

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35682134?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6651289



68. LABOURER / CIVIL PLANT OPERATOR

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35680251?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6719056



69. SHIPS AGENCY OPERATOR

Wilhelmsen Ships Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35680251?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6719056



70. ELECTRICIAN

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35678323?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6859147



71. PROPERTY MANAGER

LJ Hooker Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35698619?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6913964



72. KINDER GYM COACH

Revolution Gym Sports Boyne Island

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/lineland-pty-ltd-boyne-island-qld-australia-85-kindergym-coach/