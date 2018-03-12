Menu
Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of opportunities for those seeking work in our region.
News

72 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Andrew Thorpe
by and Cr Cindi Bush
12th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone regionThe Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.

"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."

JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES

1. BOILER TUBE WELDERS
UGL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35717920?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-2845053

2. LABOURER
Gladstone Regional Council (Gladstone Depot)
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/jobs/vacancies/2915298446143298~1/edit

3. MECHANIC
Gladstone Fleet Maintenance Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/gladstone-fleet-maintenance-gladstone-qld-australia-12-mechanic/

4. AGED CARE SUPPORT WORKER
Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone
https://www.facebook.com/178985665538244/photos/a.193127527457391.26986.178985665538244/1174083062695161/?type=3&theater

5. MATERNAL & CHILD HEALTH NURSE
Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone
https://www.facebook.com/178985665538244/photos/a.193127527457391.26986.178985665538244/1174082072695260/?type=3&theater

6. LEVEL 2 CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER
Hudson Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35703919?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3496592

7. OPERATORS, BOILERMAKERS & CONCRETING LABOURERS
Rayment Excavations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35700233?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3604252

8. MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Gladstone Area Water Board
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35699833?_ga=2.32514233.642881102.1520378349-29855681.1517976339&_gac=1.258525048.1519699365.CjwKCAiA_c7UBRAjEiwApCZi8U8unHF6KU7tlvqKNaCPKQIsijBYTClYU1_-5O4yW0hsa9EjcfRH-RoCV8cQAvD_BwE

9. INSULATION SUPERVISOR / INSULATORS
Brand Energy & Infrastructure services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35699721?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3906159

10. INSTRUMENTATION / SERVICE & WORKSHOP LEADING HAND
Pacific Controls Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35699430?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-4095791

11. HR BUSINESS PARTNER
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/oj/en/job/831932/hr-business-partner-gladstone

12. SENIOR PRACTICE RECEPTIONIST
Fanelli Dental Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35621854?cid=advfb

13. CONTROL ROOM OPERATOR
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?site=1&id=19650

14. PROJECT AREA LEADER
BSL Boyne Island
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/jobs/PacAl178-project-area-leader

15. REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPISTS
Endota Day Spa Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35691171?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-4270101

16. CAR AUDIO FITTER
Autobarn Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35687707?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-0925033

17. REGISTERED NURSE
Australian Red Cross Blood Service Gladstone
https://bloodservicecareers.nga.net.au/cp/index.cfm?event=jobs.checkJobDetailsNewApplication&returnToEvent=jobs.listJobs&jobid=B1EBB81E-ADBD-631B-DB2D-A3CEB3C81ECB&CurATC=External&CurBID=62AFB35D-9273-4A11-8DCC-9DB401354197&JobListID=E227D5FE-D40F-4582-91B6-9BC901269F43&jobsListKey=ca07183d-4104-4a91-ba1d-422239c75b5d&persistVariables=CurATC%2CCurBID%2CJobListID%2CjobsListKey%2CJobID&lid=34035600120

18. WORKSHOP TRADES- BOILERMAKERS, TIG WELDERS & RIGGERS
RCR Tomlinson Gladstone
http://rcrtomau.broadbeantech.com/jobs/view/937/Workshop-Trades---Gladstone.html

19. CRANE SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Konecranes Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35677463?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-1112168

20. DANGEROUS GOODS DRIVER
Toll Mining Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35676528?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-1603758

21. HC DRIVERS
Sun chip Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35672588?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-1659792

22. CLIENT SERVICE MANAGER 
Public Trustee Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35670598?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

23. SALES CONSULTANT
Telstra Kin Kora
http://careers.vitagroup.com.au/job/sales-consultant-telstra-kin-kora-sales-retail-telstra-retail-gladstone-queensland-australia-au2345rb000024/0e975feb-234f-11e8-ad68-bc764e1156ea?showExpired=true&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

24. MECHANICAL FITTERS x 2
Crew Select Gladstone
https://crewselect.com.au/jobs-board/?ja-job=680241

25. FIELD TECHNICIAN 
Hydro Flow Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35668346?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=joraau

26. OSHS BUS DRIVER / EDUCATOR
PCYC Gladstone
https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/

27. INSTRUCTOR GYM & FITNESS
PCYC Gladstone
https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/

28. PROGRAM / PROJECT COORDINATOR (GET SET FOR WORK)
PCYC Gladstone
https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/

29. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
PCYC Gladstone
https://pcycqldcareers.org.au/vacancies/

30. PERSONAL SUPPORT WORKERS
Spinal Life Gladstone
https://www.spinal.com.au/get-involved/career/psw-recruitment/?ja-job=682130

31. HR / HC DRIVER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35666082?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

32. CONTROL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST
WICET Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35711230?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

33. TEACHER
Autism Queensland Gladstone
https://autismqld.com.au/userfiles/files/Teacher%20ESTS-NSO%20Reg%20Gladstone%20March%2018.pdf

34. STORE MANAGER
Goodyear (Beaurepaires) Gladstone
https://jobs.goodyear.com/job/Gladstone-%28Callemondah-Dve_%29-Store-Manager-Gladstone-QLD/462855300/?feedId=233300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Goodyear_Indeed

35. TRADE ASSISTANTS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl?job=437742

36. SPECIAL CLASS WELDERS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

37. CODED WELDERS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

38. RIGGERS / SCAFFOLDERS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

39. ELECTRICIANS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

40. CRANE OPERATORS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

41. MECHANICAL FITTER
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

42. LOGISTICS & PROCUREMENT OFFICER
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

43. COST ADMINISTRATOR
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

44. TEAM MEMBER
Coles Tannum Sands
http://search.colescareers.com.au/cw/en/job/627158/team-member-coles-tannum-sands?source=IND

45. PRODUCE TEAM SUPPORT MANAGER
Woolworths Boyne Island
https://career10.successfactors.com/career?career_ns=job_listing&company=Woolworths&navBarLevel=JOB_SEARCH&rcm_site_locale=en_GB&career_job_req_id=234342

46. EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT
Community Solutions Gladstone
http://communitysolutions.org.au/job-details/query/employment-consultant-gladstone/in/gladstone-andamp-central-qld/7281896/

47. FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/4029638/title/Final-Trim-Grader-and-Excavator-Operators

48. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3889628/title/Civil-Site-Project-Engineers

49. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3692348/title/Diesel-Fitter

50. TRADE QUALIFIED PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3852665/title/Plumbers-Trade-Qualified

51. CLINICAL NURSE (CHILD/ADOLESCENT HEALTH)
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=15033&in_jnCounter=221679533&in_location=%22Rockhampton+region%22+&in_orderby=scoring+desc

52. CLINICAL NURSE
Rosella Park School Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=15033&in_jnCounter=221686248&in_location=%22Rockhampton+region%22+&in_orderby=scoring+desc

53. CLINICAL NURSES MEDICAL/SURGICAL WARDS
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=15033&in_jnCounter=221680914&in_location=%22Rockhampton+region%22+&in_orderby=scoring+desc

54. SMP ESTIMATOR
Engage Us Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35716511?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-7570687

55. HIGH RISK WORK LICENSE TRAINER / WP & LF
Pinnacle Safety & Training Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35716445?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-7634762

56. CIVIL / CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
DT Professional Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35715643?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-7742157

57. GRADUATE CIVIL / STRUCTURAL ENGINEER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Advertisement_-_Graduate_Civil_Structural_Engineer_-_AMP1464_0218.pdf

58. CONSERVATION TRAINEESHIPS x14
GEA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/jobs/in-Gladstone-QLD-4680?daterange=7

59. REFRIGERATION / AIR CONDITIONING SERVICE TECHNICIAN
RCR Tomlinson Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35711956?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-8032853

60. MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Progressive Global Energy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35710047?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-8135360

61. CARPENTER
Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35709974?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6249330

62. SCAFFOLDERS
Veolia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35700589?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6319795

63. SERVICE TECHNICIAN
Pacific Controls Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35700304?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6378823

64. NDT TECHNICIANS
Kaefer Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35689339?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6444982

65. ROTATING EQUIPMENT ENGINEER
Altablue Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35689317?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6523495

66. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST / EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST
Kinnect Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35435620?type=standout&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6580992

67. WELDERS & BOILERMAKERS
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35682134?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6651289

68. LABOURER / CIVIL PLANT OPERATOR
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35680251?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6719056

69. SHIPS AGENCY OPERATOR
Wilhelmsen Ships Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35680251?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6719056

70. ELECTRICIAN
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35678323?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6859147

71. PROPERTY MANAGER
LJ Hooker Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35698619?type=standard&userqueryid=6f19ed789fc46516bdcf4cc58ac7828d-6913964

72. KINDER GYM COACH
Revolution Gym Sports Boyne Island
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/lineland-pty-ltd-boyne-island-qld-australia-85-kindergym-coach/

