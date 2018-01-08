72 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

A NEW year, a new list of opportunities.

Whether you're actively seeking a change or just want to see what's out there, thie list of 72 available jobs in Gladstone below is a great first step to take toward reaching your goals in 2018.

See below for a list which The Observer and CR Cindi Bush teamed up to provide for you:

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of January 6:

1. EVENTS HOST

Gladstone Regional Council GECC

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153635227…/edit

2. STATUTORY ACCOUNTANT

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153624649…/edit

3. PLUMBER / GAS FITTER TECHNICIAN

Plumbcall Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35188326…

4. JUNIOR ACCESSORY FITTER / APPRENTICE TECHNICIAN

Gladstone Nissan

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35184749…

5. CLINICAL NURSE CONSULTANT (ADULT MENTAL HEALTH)

Gladstone Integrated Services

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8A264319

6. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER

Dept Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services

Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-201148-16

7. POSITIVE BEHAVIOUR FOR LEARNING COACH

Gladstone Dept Education & Training

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR263557-18

8. RETAIL ASSISTANT

Nightowl Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35178943…

9. DELIVERY DRIVER

Bidfood Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35172361…

10. FAMILY PARTNERSHIPS COORDINATOR LEARNING FOR LIFE

The Smith Family Gladstone

https://www.thesmithfamily.com.au/…/family-partnership-coor…

11. PROGRAMS COORDINATOR LEARNING FOR LIFE

The Smith Family Gladstone

https://www.thesmithfamily.com.au/…/programs-coordidnator-g…

12. SERVICE ADVISOR

Gladstone Nissan

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35165153…

13. GRAIN SITE MANAGER

Agri Labour Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35170984…

14. SUPPORT CARE (REFUGE)

Ozcare Gladstone

https://www.ozcare.org.au/careers/job-details/…

15. BUSINESS MANAGER

Telstra Store Gladstone

http://www.vitagroup.com.au/content/default.asp…

16. INTENSIVE PLACEMENT SUPPORT WORKER

Anglicare Gladstone

https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/…/intensive-placement-suppo…/

17. DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER

Multicap Gladstone

https://www.multicap.org.au/work-with-us/

18. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

Reject Shop Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35161725…

19. MEAT ASSISTANT MANAGER

Drake's IGA Gladstone (Sun Valley)

https://drakesupermarkets.expr3ss.com/jobDetails…

20. AREA SALES REPRESENTATIVE VOLVO & UD TRUCKS

Volvo Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35179814…

21. 2 POSITIONS: a. MANAGER OPERATIONS WHITE SIDE b. MANAGER OPERATION RED SIDE

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

22. SPECIALIST MAINTENANCE

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

23. SUPERINTENDANT MAINTENANCE

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

24. RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGER

CQ Executive Properties Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35167018…

25. RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR

Relationships Australia Gladstone

http://www.raq.org.au/careers/relationships-counsellor-18

26. ACCOUNT MANAGER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35170369…

27. INSTRUMENT ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN

UGL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35179154…

28. PROJECT MANAGER

Wolff Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35173851…

29. SHUTDOWN SUPERVISORS EOI

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

30. STOREMAN / PURCHASING OFFICER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone (please note closing date 7/1)

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Storeman-Purchasing…

31. IS DATABASE / APPLICATION DEVELOPER

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_IS_Database_Appl…

32. IS APPLICATION SERVICES LEAD

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Position_Description_IS_Applic…

33. SENIOR TECHNICAL MANAGER

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/…/…/senior-technical-manager-yarwun

34. SENIOR SAFETY & RISK SPECIALIST

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/…/senior-safety-risk-specialist-ya…

35. FIRE ALARM TECHNICIAN

Fire Services QLD Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35178020…

36. CATERING ASSISTANT

Compass Group Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35177690…

37. RETAIL BATTERY SALES

Battery World Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35150024…

38. SITE CONTROL SECURITY OFFICER

MSS Security Gladstone

https://msssecurity.elmotalent.com.au/…/careers/job/view/572

39. ELECTRICAL FITTER / MECHANIC

Heyden Electrical Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35154361…

40. DENTAL RECEPTIONIST

National Dental Care Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35126272…

41. REGISTERED NURSES

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20Mater%20Mise…

42. REGISTERED NURSE DAY SURGERY (LEVEL2)

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20(Level%202)%…

43. REGISTERED NURSE ANAESTHETICS

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20-%20Anaesthe…

44. REGISTERED MIDWIVES

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.mercycq.com/…/Midwife%20Mater%20Misericordiae%2…

45. PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT

CPL Gladstone

http://careers.cpl.org.au/…/Gladstone+andamp%3B+Ce…/7218109/

46. STUDENT SUCCESS ADVISER

CQU Gladstone (nb closes 7/1)

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/prof…/32248-student-success-adviser

47. LECTURER SCHOOL OF ACCESS EDUCATION

CQU Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/vacancy-it…/academic/32224-lecturer

48. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

Best and Less Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35140992…

49. HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Gladstone Community Linking Agency

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35134129…

50. NANNY

Private Advertiser Calliope

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280915425…

51. CIVIL DESIGNER

Resourceful Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.resourcefulrecruitment.com.au/…/civil-d…/1495781

52. SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER INFRASTRUCTURE

Resourceful Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.resourcefulrecruitment.com.au/…/senior-…/1493324

53. TRADE QUALIFIED FITTER / FIXED PLANT OPERATOR MAINTAINER

Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone

https://www.jobs.programmed.com.au/…/trade-qualifie…/1508239

54. MULTI COMBINATION TRUCK DRIVER

Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone

https://www.jobs.programmed.com.au/…/multi-combinat…/1487815

55. SENIOR STRUCTURAL ENGINEER

GHD Gladstone

https://tas-ghd.taleo.net/careersection/qld/jobdetail.ftl

56. SENIOR WATER ENGINEER

GHD Gladstone

https://tas-ghd.taleo.net/careersection/qld/jobdetail.ftl

57. CIVIL DESIGNER

GHD Gladstone

https://tas-ghd.taleo.net/careersection/qld/jobdetail.ftl

58. BRANCH MANAGER

Veolia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35136960…

59. TRAINER & ASSESSOR HOSPITALITY

GAGAL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35138072…

60. OXY CUTTERS

Adecco Gladstone

https://www.adecco.com.au/manufacturing-operation…/…/1498042

61. PRODUCTION PROCESS ENGINEER

Cement Australia Gladstone

https://www.workable.com/j/3FD2CA2CBC

62. SITE SPECIALIST ENGINEER-MECHANICAL

Cement Australia Gladstone

https://www.workable.com/j/5ED628D2EE

63. TEAM LEADER MECHANICAL

Cement Australia Gladstone

https://www.workable.com/j/5506899EA9

64. INDUSTRIAL PAINTER / BLASTER

Downer Group Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/545627/industrial-painter-…

65. AGED CARE - HOME CARE WORKER

Excelcare Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35109986…

66. REGIONAL OPERATIONS LEADER

Aurizon Callemondah

http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/regional-operation…

67. TURBINE CONTROLS SPECIALIST

Conoco Phillips APLNG Gladstone

https://cop.taleo.net/careersection/10000/jobdetail.ftl…

68. CASUAL VENUE SECURITY GUARDS

CAP Security Services Gladstone

http://www.capsecurity.com.au/employment/

69. BOOK KEEPER ADMIN

Staff Solutions Gladstone

https://www.ssaust.com/accounting-jobs/bookkeeper/1511974

70. PRIMARY YEAR 6 TEACHER

Trinity College Gladstone

https://christianschooljobs.com.au/job/2018-year-6-teacher/

71. 2 POSITIONS - MECHANICAL FITTERS

Crew Select Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35186892…

72. PLUMBING SUPPLIES COUNTER SALES PERSON

Ken's Plumbing Supplies Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35174574…