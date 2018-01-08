72 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

A NEW year, a new list of opportunities.
Whether you're actively seeking a change or just want to see what's out there, thie list of 72 available jobs in Gladstone below is a great first step to take toward reaching your goals in 2018.
See below for a list which The Observer and CR Cindi Bush teamed up to provide for you:
The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships whenever possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
Jobs on offer as of January 6:
1. EVENTS HOST
Gladstone Regional Council GECC
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153635227…/edit
2. STATUTORY ACCOUNTANT
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153624649…/edit
3. PLUMBER / GAS FITTER TECHNICIAN
Plumbcall Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35188326…
4. JUNIOR ACCESSORY FITTER / APPRENTICE TECHNICIAN
Gladstone Nissan
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35184749…
5. CLINICAL NURSE CONSULTANT (ADULT MENTAL HEALTH)
Gladstone Integrated Services
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8A264319
6. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER
Dept Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services
Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-201148-16
7. POSITIVE BEHAVIOUR FOR LEARNING COACH
Gladstone Dept Education & Training
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR263557-18
8. RETAIL ASSISTANT
Nightowl Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35178943…
9. DELIVERY DRIVER
Bidfood Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35172361…
10. FAMILY PARTNERSHIPS COORDINATOR LEARNING FOR LIFE
The Smith Family Gladstone
https://www.thesmithfamily.com.au/…/family-partnership-coor…
11. PROGRAMS COORDINATOR LEARNING FOR LIFE
The Smith Family Gladstone
https://www.thesmithfamily.com.au/…/programs-coordidnator-g…
12. SERVICE ADVISOR
Gladstone Nissan
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35165153…
13. GRAIN SITE MANAGER
Agri Labour Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35170984…
14. SUPPORT CARE (REFUGE)
Ozcare Gladstone
https://www.ozcare.org.au/careers/job-details/…
15. BUSINESS MANAGER
Telstra Store Gladstone
http://www.vitagroup.com.au/content/default.asp…
16. INTENSIVE PLACEMENT SUPPORT WORKER
Anglicare Gladstone
https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/…/intensive-placement-suppo…/
17. DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER
Multicap Gladstone
https://www.multicap.org.au/work-with-us/
18. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
Reject Shop Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35161725…
19. MEAT ASSISTANT MANAGER
Drake's IGA Gladstone (Sun Valley)
https://drakesupermarkets.expr3ss.com/jobDetails…
20. AREA SALES REPRESENTATIVE VOLVO & UD TRUCKS
Volvo Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35179814…
21. 2 POSITIONS: a. MANAGER OPERATIONS WHITE SIDE b. MANAGER OPERATION RED SIDE
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
22. SPECIALIST MAINTENANCE
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
23. SUPERINTENDANT MAINTENANCE
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
24. RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGER
CQ Executive Properties Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35167018…
25. RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR
Relationships Australia Gladstone
http://www.raq.org.au/careers/relationships-counsellor-18
26. ACCOUNT MANAGER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35170369…
27. INSTRUMENT ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN
UGL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35179154…
28. PROJECT MANAGER
Wolff Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35173851…
29. SHUTDOWN SUPERVISORS EOI
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
30. STOREMAN / PURCHASING OFFICER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone (please note closing date 7/1)
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Storeman-Purchasing…
31. IS DATABASE / APPLICATION DEVELOPER
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_IS_Database_Appl…
32. IS APPLICATION SERVICES LEAD
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Position_Description_IS_Applic…
33. SENIOR TECHNICAL MANAGER
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/…/…/senior-technical-manager-yarwun
34. SENIOR SAFETY & RISK SPECIALIST
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/…/senior-safety-risk-specialist-ya…
35. FIRE ALARM TECHNICIAN
Fire Services QLD Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35178020…
36. CATERING ASSISTANT
Compass Group Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35177690…
37. RETAIL BATTERY SALES
Battery World Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35150024…
38. SITE CONTROL SECURITY OFFICER
MSS Security Gladstone
https://msssecurity.elmotalent.com.au/…/careers/job/view/572
39. ELECTRICAL FITTER / MECHANIC
Heyden Electrical Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35154361…
40. DENTAL RECEPTIONIST
National Dental Care Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35126272…
41. REGISTERED NURSES
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20Mater%20Mise…
42. REGISTERED NURSE DAY SURGERY (LEVEL2)
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20(Level%202)%…
43. REGISTERED NURSE ANAESTHETICS
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20-%20Anaesthe…
44. REGISTERED MIDWIVES
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.mercycq.com/…/Midwife%20Mater%20Misericordiae%2…
45. PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT
CPL Gladstone
http://careers.cpl.org.au/…/Gladstone+andamp%3B+Ce…/7218109/
46. STUDENT SUCCESS ADVISER
CQU Gladstone (nb closes 7/1)
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/prof…/32248-student-success-adviser
47. LECTURER SCHOOL OF ACCESS EDUCATION
CQU Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/vacancy-it…/academic/32224-lecturer
48. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
Best and Less Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35140992…
49. HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
Gladstone Community Linking Agency
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35134129…
50. NANNY
Private Advertiser Calliope
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280915425…
51. CIVIL DESIGNER
Resourceful Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.resourcefulrecruitment.com.au/…/civil-d…/1495781
52. SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER INFRASTRUCTURE
Resourceful Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.resourcefulrecruitment.com.au/…/senior-…/1493324
53. TRADE QUALIFIED FITTER / FIXED PLANT OPERATOR MAINTAINER
Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone
https://www.jobs.programmed.com.au/…/trade-qualifie…/1508239
54. MULTI COMBINATION TRUCK DRIVER
Programmed Skilled Workforce Gladstone
https://www.jobs.programmed.com.au/…/multi-combinat…/1487815
55. SENIOR STRUCTURAL ENGINEER
GHD Gladstone
https://tas-ghd.taleo.net/careersection/qld/jobdetail.ftl
56. SENIOR WATER ENGINEER
GHD Gladstone
https://tas-ghd.taleo.net/careersection/qld/jobdetail.ftl
57. CIVIL DESIGNER
GHD Gladstone
https://tas-ghd.taleo.net/careersection/qld/jobdetail.ftl
58. BRANCH MANAGER
Veolia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35136960…
59. TRAINER & ASSESSOR HOSPITALITY
GAGAL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35138072…
60. OXY CUTTERS
Adecco Gladstone
https://www.adecco.com.au/manufacturing-operation…/…/1498042
61. PRODUCTION PROCESS ENGINEER
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://www.workable.com/j/3FD2CA2CBC
62. SITE SPECIALIST ENGINEER-MECHANICAL
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://www.workable.com/j/5ED628D2EE
63. TEAM LEADER MECHANICAL
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://www.workable.com/j/5506899EA9
64. INDUSTRIAL PAINTER / BLASTER
Downer Group Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/545627/industrial-painter-…
65. AGED CARE - HOME CARE WORKER
Excelcare Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35109986…
66. REGIONAL OPERATIONS LEADER
Aurizon Callemondah
http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/regional-operation…
67. TURBINE CONTROLS SPECIALIST
Conoco Phillips APLNG Gladstone
https://cop.taleo.net/careersection/10000/jobdetail.ftl…
68. CASUAL VENUE SECURITY GUARDS
CAP Security Services Gladstone
http://www.capsecurity.com.au/employment/
69. BOOK KEEPER ADMIN
Staff Solutions Gladstone
https://www.ssaust.com/accounting-jobs/bookkeeper/1511974
70. PRIMARY YEAR 6 TEACHER
Trinity College Gladstone
https://christianschooljobs.com.au/job/2018-year-6-teacher/
71. 2 POSITIONS - MECHANICAL FITTERS
Crew Select Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35186892…
72. PLUMBING SUPPLIES COUNTER SALES PERSON
Ken's Plumbing Supplies Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35174574…