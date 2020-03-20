72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
Brushes and Brews
IF YOU’RE feeling stressed about recent events, what better way to relax than with wine, cheese and painting?
Grab a group of friends (COVID-free of course) and come on down to Boy Espresso Bar. All materials, a glass of wine, kombucha, tea or hot chocolate and a shared cheese platter are supplied. Hurry as there are limited spots.
WHEN: Tonight, 7-9pm
WHERE: Boy Espresso Bar
HOW MUCH: $35, message host Chanise. For more information, go to facebook.com/brushesandbrewsgladstone.
It’s a games night
MAYBE a wholesome game night might cheer you up? Photopia Studio is having an inclusive boardgame night and everyone is invited. So come along with your favourite game and snacks and you’ll be sure to make some new friends (or enemies if you’re playing Monopoly).
WHEN: Tonight, 6-11pm
WHERE: 8 Crow Street, Gladstone
HOW MUCH: $5 entry fee
Indifferent Live
at the Precinct
GET the lads and ladies together for a fun night out. Indifferent will be turning it up at the Precinct Gladstone.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 8-midnight
WHERE: The Precinct Gladstone
HOW MUCH: Free
Verandah Vibes Phil MacIntyre
THERE’S nothing better on a Saturday night than some live music and having dinner with friends and family. Phil MacIntyre will be performing.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 6-9pm
WHERE: Stockland, The Verandah
HOW MUCH: Free
Sunday Sesh at Yachties
WHAT’S Sunday without a cheeky bev? Come on down to Yachties for an afternoon of good music, food and drinks. Chris Schofield will be playing.
WHEN: Sunday, 3-6pm
WHERE: Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar
HOW MUCH: Free