Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy has been hosting Brushes and Brews – a painting class complimented by a glass of wine.
72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
Brushes and Brews

IF YOU’RE feeling stressed about recent events, what better way to relax than with wine, cheese and painting?

Grab a group of friends (COVID-free of course) and come on down to Boy Espresso Bar. All materials, a glass of wine, kombucha, tea or hot chocolate and a shared cheese platter are supplied. Hurry as there are limited spots.

WHEN: Tonight, 7-9pm

WHERE: Boy Espresso Bar

HOW MUCH: $35, message host Chanise. For more information, go to facebook.com/brushesandbrewsgladstone.

It’s a games night

MAYBE a wholesome game night might cheer you up? Photopia Studio is having an inclusive boardgame night and everyone is invited. So come along with your favourite game and snacks and you’ll be sure to make some new friends (or enemies if you’re playing Monopoly).

WHEN: Tonight, 6-11pm

WHERE: 8 Crow Street, Gladstone

HOW MUCH: $5 entry fee

Indifferent Live

at the Precinct

GET the lads and ladies together for a fun night out. Indifferent will be turning it up at the Precinct Gladstone.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8-midnight

WHERE: The Precinct Gladstone

HOW MUCH: Free

Verandah Vibes Phil MacIntyre

THERE’S nothing better on a Saturday night than some live music and having dinner with friends and family. Phil MacIntyre will be performing.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6-9pm

WHERE: Stockland, The Verandah

HOW MUCH: Free

Sunday Sesh at Yachties

WHAT’S Sunday without a cheeky bev? Come on down to Yachties for an afternoon of good music, food and drinks. Chris Schofield will be playing.

WHEN: Sunday, 3-6pm

WHERE: Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar

HOW MUCH: Free

