72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Bar Sing

IF YOU ever wanted to belt a tune in the pub, now is your time to shine. Hosted by the Gladstone Performing Arts Company, punters will have the chance to belt some great songs in a comfortable, chilled atmosphere.

WHEN: Today, 5-8pm

WHERE: Tannum Sands Hotel Motel

HOW MUCH: $10, tickets on sale at door. First 100 people get a free beer

RIDE 4 Lives Suicide Awareness Ride

JOIN the ride to raise awareness for suicide. Attendees will meet at the Gladstone Marina for registration at 7am, finishing at the Calliope Historical Village at 2pm. Registration includes morning tea, lunch, lucky door prize, and overnight camping. Cars and motorbikes welcome.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Gladstone Marina Parklands, Bryan Jordan Dr, Gladstone

HOW MUCH: $35-$50 registration fee

February 29 Race Day

GET your best suit or frock out, it’s time to get to the track. Gates will open at 11am for a full day of races. Bar and canteen will be operating with plenty of seating but make a booking to avoid disappointment

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Ferguson Park, Gladstone Turf Club Dawson Highway

HOW MUCH: Adult entry $15, children under 17 free

Race Day After Party

RACE day kick ons will be at the Rocky Glen Hotel Motel. With live music from Velocity, a mechanical bull and a beer garden can bar, it’s the only place to end the first race day of 2020.



WHEN: Tomorrow, 3-10pm

WHERE: Rocky Glen Hotel

HOW MUCH: Free

Crow Street Food

and Music Fest

HAVE an easy night out at the Crow Street Creative Food and Music Fest. There will be live music from Jackson Dunn and Meg Johnstone and food available from a range of food vendors.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6-9pm

WHERE: 8 Crow St, Gladstone

HOW MUCH: $5 adults, kids free

Raft Up Party No. 5

AIN’T no party like a Raft Up Party. It’s back by high demand, the inflation of rafts will kick off at 10am at the Boyne River mouth. Show support to the Volunteer Marine Rescue by donating $10 or more. Under 18s need to be supervised.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am

WHERE: Olunda St, Boyne Island

HOW MUCH: $10 donation