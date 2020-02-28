72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
Bar Sing
IF YOU ever wanted to belt a tune in the pub, now is your time to shine. Hosted by the Gladstone Performing Arts Company, punters will have the chance to belt some great songs in a comfortable, chilled atmosphere.
WHEN: Today, 5-8pm
WHERE: Tannum Sands Hotel Motel
HOW MUCH: $10, tickets on sale at door. First 100 people get a free beer
RIDE 4 Lives Suicide Awareness Ride
JOIN the ride to raise awareness for suicide. Attendees will meet at the Gladstone Marina for registration at 7am, finishing at the Calliope Historical Village at 2pm. Registration includes morning tea, lunch, lucky door prize, and overnight camping. Cars and motorbikes welcome.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm
WHERE: Gladstone Marina Parklands, Bryan Jordan Dr, Gladstone
HOW MUCH: $35-$50 registration fee
February 29 Race Day
GET your best suit or frock out, it’s time to get to the track. Gates will open at 11am for a full day of races. Bar and canteen will be operating with plenty of seating but make a booking to avoid disappointment
WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am-6pm
WHERE: Ferguson Park, Gladstone Turf Club Dawson Highway
HOW MUCH: Adult entry $15, children under 17 free
Race Day After Party
RACE day kick ons will be at the Rocky Glen Hotel Motel. With live music from Velocity, a mechanical bull and a beer garden can bar, it’s the only place to end the first race day of 2020.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 3-10pm
WHERE: Rocky Glen Hotel
HOW MUCH: Free
Crow Street Food
and Music Fest
HAVE an easy night out at the Crow Street Creative Food and Music Fest. There will be live music from Jackson Dunn and Meg Johnstone and food available from a range of food vendors.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 6-9pm
WHERE: 8 Crow St, Gladstone
HOW MUCH: $5 adults, kids free
Raft Up Party No. 5
AIN’T no party like a Raft Up Party. It’s back by high demand, the inflation of rafts will kick off at 10am at the Boyne River mouth. Show support to the Volunteer Marine Rescue by donating $10 or more. Under 18s need to be supervised.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am
WHERE: Olunda St, Boyne Island
HOW MUCH: $10 donation