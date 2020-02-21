72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

8Ball Aitken is set to perform for the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival this weekend.

Agnes Blues Fest

THE time has finally come for the annual Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival. For its 13th year, Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will join the likes of 8 Ball Aitken, Round Mountain Girls and Jeff Lang. It’s not too late to buy tickets. Go to agnesbluesandroots.com.au or buy tickets at the gate.

When: Today-Sunday, all day

Where: SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Town of Seventeen Seventy

How much: Three-day festival tickets are $154 or day passes: Friday $66, Saturday $110, Sunday $66

Fitters and Turners at RG’s

GET your groove on at The Rock Glen tonight. Fitters and Turners will be pulling out some tunes to kickstart the weekend right.

When: Today, 7-11pm

Where: Rocky Glen

How much: Free

Yoga In The City

START your weekend right by doing yoga at Lightbox Expresso and Wine Bar. Don’t forget your water bottle and yoga mat.

When: Tomorrow, 6-7am

Where: Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar

How much: $10 to participate

Yaralla Fitness

Centre Open Day

COME along to Yaralla Fitness Centre’s open day. Experience what the gym has to offer and try out the facilities and equipment or participate in one of many group fitness classes. Sign up with no sign-on fee. A free sausage sizzle will be available on the day.

When: Tomorrow, 7am-noon

Where: 2 Chapman Dr, Gladstone

How much: Free

Moonlight Movies

BRING family and friends for a movie night under the stars. The free pop-up cinema event is proudly supported by Gladstone Regional Council.

The film on the night will be A Dog’s Way Home.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30-9.30pm.

Where: Memorial Park Yarroon St, Gladstone

How much: Free

Discovery Coast Markets

IS THERE any other way to spend your Sunday morning? The free community event features stalls, live entertainment and art. A fun occasion for the whole family.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy

How much: Free

Yachties Sunday Sesh

with Kahn Goodluck

HE’S back for another Sunday sesh. Join Kahn Goodluck for an afternoon of easy listening.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm

Where: Gladstone Yacht Club

How much: Free