72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
Agnes Blues Fest
THE time has finally come for the annual Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival. For its 13th year, Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will join the likes of 8 Ball Aitken, Round Mountain Girls and Jeff Lang. It’s not too late to buy tickets. Go to agnesbluesandroots.com.au or buy tickets at the gate.
When: Today-Sunday, all day
Where: SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Town of Seventeen Seventy
How much: Three-day festival tickets are $154 or day passes: Friday $66, Saturday $110, Sunday $66
Fitters and Turners at RG’s
GET your groove on at The Rock Glen tonight. Fitters and Turners will be pulling out some tunes to kickstart the weekend right.
When: Today, 7-11pm
Where: Rocky Glen
How much: Free
Yoga In The City
START your weekend right by doing yoga at Lightbox Expresso and Wine Bar. Don’t forget your water bottle and yoga mat.
When: Tomorrow, 6-7am
Where: Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar
How much: $10 to participate
Yaralla Fitness
Centre Open Day
COME along to Yaralla Fitness Centre’s open day. Experience what the gym has to offer and try out the facilities and equipment or participate in one of many group fitness classes. Sign up with no sign-on fee. A free sausage sizzle will be available on the day.
When: Tomorrow, 7am-noon
Where: 2 Chapman Dr, Gladstone
How much: Free
Moonlight Movies
BRING family and friends for a movie night under the stars. The free pop-up cinema event is proudly supported by Gladstone Regional Council.
The film on the night will be A Dog’s Way Home.
When: Tomorrow, 6.30-9.30pm.
Where: Memorial Park Yarroon St, Gladstone
How much: Free
Discovery Coast Markets
IS THERE any other way to spend your Sunday morning? The free community event features stalls, live entertainment and art. A fun occasion for the whole family.
When: Sunday, 8am-noon
Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy
How much: Free
Yachties Sunday Sesh
with Kahn Goodluck
HE’S back for another Sunday sesh. Join Kahn Goodluck for an afternoon of easy listening.
When: Sunday, 3-6pm
Where: Gladstone Yacht Club
How much: Free