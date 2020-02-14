72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Club hotel's Jacqui Betts and Gladstone PAWS' Nicole Allison with Norris ahead of the Valentine's fundraising dinner

Friday Night at Crow Street

COME along to the first Crow St of the year. Gladstone’s very own art precinct presents exhibitions, performances and art workshops for the whole family. There will be live music from 6pm and an open mic from 8pm. Enjoy music from Kate Mahood and Andrew Thomson.

When: Tonight, 6-9pm

Where: 8 Crow St, Gladstone

How much: Gold coin donation

Valentine’s Dinner for Two

PARTNER loves dogs more than you? Give them the ultimate Valentine’s gift with a three-course meal supporting Gladstone PAWS. $10 per order will go towards the organisation helping animals in need.

When: Tonight, 6-9pm

Where: Club Hotel, Gladstone

How much: $70 per couple, book online at gladstonepaws.com/events

Brushes and Brews

LET your creative juices flow at Brushes and Brews this Friday night. The social watercolour class supplies all materials, a glass of wine, beer, kombucha, tea or hot chocolate and a shared cheese platter. Be quick as there are limited spaces.

When: Tonight, 7-9pm

Where: Boy Espresso Bar

How much: $35

Message host Chanise on Facebook @brushesandbrewsgladstone to book a spot.

Sundowner cruise

ENJOY Saturday in style with a sunset cruise. The cruise will leave the Gladstone Yacht Club from 5.30pm returning at 7.30pm. There will be live entertainment, food, and cold drinks – what more could you want?

When: Tomorrow, 5.30-7.30pm

Where: 1 Goondoon St, Gladstone

How much: $30.63, book online at eventbrite.com

Rotary Charity Markets

IT’S the first market of the year. Come along to the beautiful botanic gardens for a stroll around market stalls selling terrariums, local art, handmade macramé plant hangers and indoor plants you won’t find in the region.

When: Sunday, 7am-noon

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

How much: Free

Yachtie’s Sunday Sesh

A SUNDAY sesh is the way to go on a Sunday and what better place than the Gladstone Yacht Club. Listen to music, grab some mates and enjoy the arvo with a cheeky bev or two.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm.

Where: Gladstone Yacht Club

How much: Free