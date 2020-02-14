72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
Friday Night at Crow Street
COME along to the first Crow St of the year. Gladstone’s very own art precinct presents exhibitions, performances and art workshops for the whole family. There will be live music from 6pm and an open mic from 8pm. Enjoy music from Kate Mahood and Andrew Thomson.
When: Tonight, 6-9pm
Where: 8 Crow St, Gladstone
How much: Gold coin donation
Valentine’s Dinner for Two
PARTNER loves dogs more than you? Give them the ultimate Valentine’s gift with a three-course meal supporting Gladstone PAWS. $10 per order will go towards the organisation helping animals in need.
When: Tonight, 6-9pm
Where: Club Hotel, Gladstone
How much: $70 per couple, book online at gladstonepaws.com/events
Brushes and Brews
LET your creative juices flow at Brushes and Brews this Friday night. The social watercolour class supplies all materials, a glass of wine, beer, kombucha, tea or hot chocolate and a shared cheese platter. Be quick as there are limited spaces.
When: Tonight, 7-9pm
Where: Boy Espresso Bar
How much: $35
Message host Chanise on Facebook @brushesandbrewsgladstone to book a spot.
Sundowner cruise
ENJOY Saturday in style with a sunset cruise. The cruise will leave the Gladstone Yacht Club from 5.30pm returning at 7.30pm. There will be live entertainment, food, and cold drinks – what more could you want?
When: Tomorrow, 5.30-7.30pm
Where: 1 Goondoon St, Gladstone
How much: $30.63, book online at eventbrite.com
Rotary Charity Markets
IT’S the first market of the year. Come along to the beautiful botanic gardens for a stroll around market stalls selling terrariums, local art, handmade macramé plant hangers and indoor plants you won’t find in the region.
When: Sunday, 7am-noon
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
How much: Free
Yachtie’s Sunday Sesh
A SUNDAY sesh is the way to go on a Sunday and what better place than the Gladstone Yacht Club. Listen to music, grab some mates and enjoy the arvo with a cheeky bev or two.
When: Sunday, 3-6pm.
Where: Gladstone Yacht Club
How much: Free