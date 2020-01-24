72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
KARAOKE at the Aussie!
SING the night away at the Young Aus. Grab a bunch of your bravest mates for a chance to win prizes.
WHEN: Today, 8.30pm – midnight.
WHERE: Young Australian Hotel
HOW MUCH: Free
Seafood Buffet
HUGE news, Yaralla Sports Club is hosting a giant seafood buffet. This is an event you don’t want to miss. The menu consists of prawns, bugs, oysters, sand crab, scallops, hot seafood dishes, salads and desserts – yum!
WHEN: Tomorrow, 5–7pm.
WHERE: Yaralla Sports Club
HOW MUCH: $55 gold members, kids’ prices as per normal pricing structure. Bookings essential, call 4979 8270.
RedThorn at Harvey Road
CHECK out RedThorn play at Harvey Road for a massive night of entertainment.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm – midnight.
WHERE: Harvey Road Tavern
HOW MUCH: Free
Australia Day Bogan Bowls
LIVE your best life at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Come along dressed in your best bogan outfits for a great afternoon out. Cane toad races, thong tossing, dunny roll toss and bogan bowls will all be available on the day. As well as a free sausage sizzle and Australia Day specials. A raffle for a tinnie full of tinnies will be drawn at 7pm.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 2–7pm.
WHERE: Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizens Club
HOW MUCH: Free
Triple J’s Hottest 100
CELEBRATE the Hottest 100 with friends and bevvies at the Gladstone Yacht Club.
WHEN: Tomorrow, 11.30am – 9.30pm.
WHERE: Gladstone Yacht Club
HOW MUCH: Free
Trivia night at The Precinct
TEST your knowledge at an all-Aussie Trivia Night. Get a team together now and register by calling 4972 6615.
WH EN: Tomorrow, 6.30–9.30pm.
WHERE: The Precinct Gladstone
HOW MUCH: Free
Rotary Charity Markets and
Free Family Fun Day
COME ALONG to the Tondoon Botanic Garden for a special Australia Day charity market and celebrations. Enjoy your Sunday with a stroll around the gardens. Market stalls, live music, children’s rides and games will all be available.
WHEN: Sunday, 9am – 3pm.
WHERE: Tondoon Botanic Gardens 672 Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone
HOW MUCH: Free