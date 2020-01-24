Menu
The Rotary Charity Markets held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone.
72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
KARAOKE at the Aussie!

SING the night away at the Young Aus. Grab a bunch of your bravest mates for a chance to win prizes.

WHEN: Today, 8.30pm – midnight.
WHERE: Young Australian Hotel

HOW MUCH: Free

Seafood Buffet

HUGE news, Yaralla Sports Club is hosting a giant seafood buffet. This is an event you don’t want to miss. The menu consists of prawns, bugs, oysters, sand crab, scallops, hot seafood dishes, salads and desserts – yum!

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5–7pm.
WHERE: Yaralla Sports Club

HOW MUCH: $55 gold members, kids’ prices as per normal pricing structure. Bookings essential, call 4979 8270.

RedThorn at Harvey Road

CHECK out RedThorn play at Harvey Road for a massive night of entertainment.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm – midnight.
WHERE: Harvey Road Tavern

HOW MUCH: Free

Australia Day Bogan Bowls

LIVE your best life at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Come along dressed in your best bogan outfits for a great afternoon out. Cane toad races, thong tossing, dunny roll toss and bogan bowls will all be available on the day. As well as a free sausage sizzle and Australia Day specials. A raffle for a tinnie full of tinnies will be drawn at 7pm.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 2–7pm.
WHERE: Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizens Club

HOW MUCH: Free

Triple J’s Hottest 100

CELEBRATE the Hottest 100 with friends and bevvies at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11.30am – 9.30pm.
WHERE: Gladstone Yacht Club

HOW MUCH: Free

Trivia night at The Precinct

TEST your knowledge at an all-Aussie Trivia Night. Get a team together now and register by calling 4972 6615.

WH EN: Tomorrow, 6.30–9.30pm.

WHERE: The Precinct Gladstone

HOW MUCH: Free

Rotary Charity Markets and

Free Family Fun Day

COME ALONG to the Tondoon Botanic Garden for a special Australia Day charity market and celebrations. Enjoy your Sunday with a stroll around the gardens. Market stalls, live music, children’s rides and games will all be available.

WHEN: Sunday, 9am – 3pm.
WHERE: Tondoon Botanic Gardens 672 Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone

HOW MUCH: Free

gladstone yacht club redthorn what's on
