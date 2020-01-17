Menu
ROCK BAND: High energy rock music from Red Betty will play at the Harvey Road Tavern tonight from 8pm-midnight.
72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
Red Betty Band

THEY’RE BACK. Red Betty Band will once again play at The Harvey Road Tavern. Come along for a drink and a meal and listen to some real good Aussie pub rock.

WHEN: Today, 8pm-midnight.

WHERE: Harvey Road Tavern.

HOW MUCH: Free.

Gin and Vodka Evening

TRY this exclusive event. The Reef Hotel will have five cocktails to try with four courses for only $70, or $60 if you’re a member. But hurry, there limited spots only.

WHEN: Today, 6-9pm.

WHERE: Gladstone Reef Hotel.

HOW MUCH: $60-$70. To book, call 4972 1000.

Fight Fire Fundraiser

IF you’re looking to join a good cause, why not raise money for the bushfire appeal. Hub Total Fitness is hosting a morning mash up of exercise classes with double the trainers and plenty of fun. There will be 30, 55 or 60 minute classes available.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8-11am.

WHERE: 85 Sun Valley Rd, Shop 7.

HOW MUCH: Cash donation.

Festival of Summer Sounds

AFTER a week of celebrations, the Festival of Summer will conclude this Saturday with outdoor concert Festival of Summer Sounds. Headline act E^st and international sensation Mako Road as well as support acts from unearthed musicians will perform on the day. This under 18 event is one of a kind making it an event not to miss.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5-10pm.

WHERE: Marley Brown Oval.

HOW MUCH: $30. Buy online at gladstoneentertainment.com/fos/

Curtis Island Social Ride

FEELING active? How about bike riding. Gladstone MTB is hosting a mountain bike social cruise to Conners Bluff then Tutle St on Curtis Island. You will be on the Island for 6.5 hours so bring plenty of water and some snacks/lunch.

WHEN: 7.30am-4pm.

WHERE: Curtis Ferry terminal.

HOW MUCH: $30 return for ferry. Bring extra money for food and drink.

Discovery Coast Markets

START your Sunday right at Discovery Coast Markets. Enjoy the food stalls, live entertainment, arts and creation stalls and lots more at this family friendly event.

WHEN: Sunday, 8-noon.

WHERE: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

HOW MUCH: Free.

