72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Kissing The Flint will entertain at Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar on Sunday

Injured wildlife sewing bee

GRAB your needles and thread and get sewing to help wildlife rescued from the bushfires.

For those who can’t sew or knit there are other ways to help like cutting fabric.

When: Today, 9am

Where: Cedar Galleries Art and Crafts Village

How much: Free

CrossFit Escape Bushfire Fundraiser

LACE up your runners, grab a friend and head down to CrossFit Escape to workout and raise money for the Salvation Army’s bushfire appeal.

Stick around after the session and buy a sausage to raise more funds.

When: Tomorrow, 7am

Where: CrossFit Escape, Side St, Gladstone

How much: $10

Briony Challis, Troy Robinson and Travis Williams ahead of CrossFit Escape's bushfire fundraiser

108th Gold Cup

PUT on your frocks and join the Calliope Jockey Club for an afternoon of races.

When: Tomorrow, gates open 11am, Gold Cup 4pm

Where: Calliope Jockey Club, Racecourse Rd, Calliope

How much: $10

Fundraiser for NSW animal rescues

GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group is raising funds for wildlife rescue groups affected by the NSW and Victorian bushfires. Grab a sausage, enter the raffle or just make a donation.

When: Sunday, 8.30am-3pm

Where: Coles Gladstone

How much: Sausage $2, raffle ticket $2 each or three for $5

Cheryl Lattimer, Shaunagh Bignell, Judy and Kevin Whicker at a previous Gladstone Animal Rescue Group fundraising sausage sizzle

Festival of Summer Opening Festival

THE Opening Festival for the Gladstone Regional Council’s 2020 school holiday program will kick off a jam-packed week of activities.

There’ll be market stalls showcasing local products, live entertainment, activities for the kids and food trucks.

All ages are invited to attend.

When: Sunday, 11am-2pm

Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands

How much: Free

Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday Session

CHILL out by the water as you listen to music from Discovery Coast duo Kissing the Flint.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm

Where: Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar

How much: Free