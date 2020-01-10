72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
GRAB your needles and thread and get sewing to help wildlife rescued from the bushfires.
For those who can’t sew or knit there are other ways to help like cutting fabric.
When: Today, 9am
Where: Cedar Galleries Art and Crafts Village
How much: Free
CrossFit Escape Bushfire Fundraiser
LACE up your runners, grab a friend and head down to CrossFit Escape to workout and raise money for the Salvation Army’s bushfire appeal.
Stick around after the session and buy a sausage to raise more funds.
When: Tomorrow, 7am
Where: CrossFit Escape, Side St, Gladstone
How much: $10
PUT on your frocks and join the Calliope Jockey Club for an afternoon of races.
When: Tomorrow, gates open 11am, Gold Cup 4pm
Where: Calliope Jockey Club, Racecourse Rd, Calliope
How much: $10
Fundraiser for NSW animal rescues
GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group is raising funds for wildlife rescue groups affected by the NSW and Victorian bushfires. Grab a sausage, enter the raffle or just make a donation.
When: Sunday, 8.30am-3pm
Where: Coles Gladstone
How much: Sausage $2, raffle ticket $2 each or three for $5
Festival of Summer Opening Festival
THE Opening Festival for the Gladstone Regional Council’s 2020 school holiday program will kick off a jam-packed week of activities.
There’ll be market stalls showcasing local products, live entertainment, activities for the kids and food trucks.
All ages are invited to attend.
When: Sunday, 11am-2pm
Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands
How much: Free
Gladstone Yacht Club Sunday Session
CHILL out by the water as you listen to music from Discovery Coast duo Kissing the Flint.
When: Sunday, 3-6pm
Where: Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar
How much: Free