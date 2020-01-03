72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
Relaxation for women
COME along to a holistic health relaxation session with Savy.
Bring a mat or towel.
When: Today, noon-1pm
Where: Gladstone Women’s Health Centre, 20 tank St
How much: Gold coin donation welcome
Gladstone Parkrun
LACE up your runners and head down to Lions Park for a 5km run around Auckland Creek.
Be sure to register at parkrun.com.au/register.
When: Tomorrow, 7am
Where: Lions Park, Dawson Highway
How much: Free
VMR Round Hill Open Day
CHAT to the crew of VMR Round Hill at its open day to learn more about the service.
Check out the base, the rescue vessel and equipment.
The water police and their vessel will also be there.
When: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm
Where: VMR Round Hill, 539 Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy
How much: Free
Colour and Response Gladstone
CHECK out the touring exhibition of recent works by artist Mervyn Moriarty.
The first exhibition is Colour II: Merv Moriarty, In the Field.
The project is complemented by Flying Arts and the Gladstone Region, a locally curated showcase from the region’s artists.
When: Tomorrow, 10am-5pm
Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum, Goondoon St Gladstone.
How much: Free
Discovery Coast Markets
EXPLORE the creative stalls while enjoying live entertainment.
Grab a bite to eat as you check out unique local products.
Dogs on leads are allowed.
When: Sunday, 8am-noon
Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds
How much: Free