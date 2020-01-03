Menu
The trailer park at Seventeen Seventy was full yesterday as boaties took to the water to enjoy the great conditions
News

72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
Relaxation for women

COME along to a holistic health relaxation session with Savy.

Bring a mat or towel.

When: Today, noon-1pm

Where: Gladstone Women’s Health Centre, 20 tank St

How much: Gold coin donation welcome

Gladstone Parkrun

LACE up your runners and head down to Lions Park for a 5km run around Auckland Creek.

Be sure to register at parkrun.com.au/register.

When: Tomorrow, 7am

Where: Lions Park, Dawson Highway

How much: Free

VMR Round Hill Open Day

CHAT to the crew of VMR Round Hill at its open day to learn more about the service.

Check out the base, the rescue vessel and equipment.

The water police and their vessel will also be there.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm

Where: VMR Round Hill, 539 Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy

How much: Free

Colour and Response Gladstone

CHECK out the touring exhibition of recent works by artist Mervyn Moriarty.

The first exhibition is Colour II: Merv Moriarty, In the Field.

The project is complemented by Flying Arts and the Gladstone Region, a locally curated showcase from the region’s artists.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-5pm

Where: Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum, Goondoon St Gladstone.

How much: Free

Discovery Coast Markets

EXPLORE the creative stalls while enjoying live entertainment.

Grab a bite to eat as you check out unique local products.

Dogs on leads are allowed.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds

How much: Free

