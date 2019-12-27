72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
DJB
SPEND your Friday night dancing away. DJB will be at the Tannum Sands Hotel.
When: Today, 9pm-1am
Where: Tannum Sands Hotel
How much: Free
Agnes Water gig
HAVE a chill night at the Agnes Water Tavern. Make a night out of it and check out Todd Keightley play live music.
When: Today and tomorrow 8.30pm
Where: Agnes Water Tavern
How much: Free
TJ Hollis
COME on down to Super Sunday. Singer TJ Hollis will be kicking off the Sunday session by playing at the Young Aus Hotel.
When: Sunday, 2-5pm
Where: Young Aus Hotel
How much: Free
Discovery Coast Markets
GO OUT and enjoy your Sunday morning at the Discovery Coast Markets.
This free community event is held on the second and fourth Sunday of the month. Check out the food stalls, live entertainment, arts and creation stalls and a whole lot more. This family friendly event allows dogs but only on leads.
When: Sunday, 8-noon.
Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy
How much: Free