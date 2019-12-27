Menu
GROOVY: TJ Hollis will play at the Young Aus Hotel on Sunday
News

72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
DJB

SPEND your Friday night dancing away. DJB will be at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

When: Today, 9pm-1am

Where: Tannum Sands Hotel

How much: Free

Agnes Water gig

HAVE a chill night at the Agnes Water Tavern. Make a night out of it and check out Todd Keightley play live music.

When: Today and tomorrow 8.30pm

Where: Agnes Water Tavern

How much: Free

TJ Hollis

COME on down to Super Sunday. Singer TJ Hollis will be kicking off the Sunday session by playing at the Young Aus Hotel.

When: Sunday, 2-5pm

Where: Young Aus Hotel

How much: Free

Discovery Coast Markets

GO OUT and enjoy your Sunday morning at the Discovery Coast Markets.

This free community event is held on the second and fourth Sunday of the month. Check out the food stalls, live entertainment, arts and creation stalls and a whole lot more. This family friendly event allows dogs but only on leads.

When: Sunday, 8-noon.

Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy

How much: Free

