72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

BALLET STARS: Adagio Dance Company will be performing the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel at the GECC on Friday night.

BALLET STARS: Adagio Dance Company will be performing the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel at the GECC on Friday night.

Hansel and Gretel - Adagio Dance Company

TREAT yourself to a theatre performance. Adagio Dance Company will be performing the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel at the GECC. From Classical Ballet to Hip Hop, this performance is not one to miss. Perfect for the whole family.

When: Friday, 6.30pm.

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

How much: Adults $27.50, Students $15, Children $10

Calliope Community Christmas Carols

SPREAD the jolly cheer this year by singing Christmas carols. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Calliope, the event will raise funds for the community. A Guinea Pig Zoo, Jumping Castle, Jumbo Castle, and Merry Go Round will be available. A visit from Santa is also on the cards.

When: Friday, 4pm.

Where: Chapman Park, 3 Taragoola Road, Calliope.

How much: Gold coin donation.

FLOURISH

WANT to experience a different culture in your own backyard? This new event in central Queensland fosters and encourages social inclusion for everyone in the community through art. A multicultural fashion parade, dance workshops, drumming, calligraphy workshop, food demos and kid's zone will all be available on the day.

When: Saturday, 10am-2pm.

Where: Inclusion Centre, 21 Off Street, Gladstone.

How: Free

Crow Street Creative Food and Music Fest

IT'S BACK! Crow Street is here once again to entertain you with live music and arts. See acts from special guests LightViolet, Blake Allen and Chris Bax and enjoy some local cuisine from BBQ Fairy, The Goodie Pocket, Naina's kitchen and more. Open mic after 8.30pm.

When: Saturday, 6pm-9pm.

Where: 8 Crow St, Gladstone.

How much: $5 Adults, Children free.

Calliope River Historical Village Markets

START your Sunday by going to the markets. Enjoy getting fresh fruit and veggies on the banks of the Calliope river.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon.

Where: Calliope River Historical Village.

How much: Free.

Christmas Street Party

WATCH the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Gladstone's annual Xmas street party. Stalls, carols and kids activities available.

When: Sunday, 4-8pm.

Where: Library Square, Gladstone.

How much: Free,