72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

CIRCUS TIME: The Great Moscow Circus will be on from Wednesday to Sunday at the Gladstone Showgrounds.

CIRCUS TIME: The Great Moscow Circus will be on from Wednesday to Sunday at the Gladstone Showgrounds.

The Great Moscow

Circus Extreme

WANT to join the circus but your mum said no? How about just watching some clowns instead. See acts from Australia’s top trial riders, The Flair Riders,and watch the Voice singer Taylah Harrington perform live. Other acts include Extreme Wheel of Death, High Wire Walkers and breathtaking aerial performances. It’s a show you don’t want to miss.

When: Today-Sunday, times vary.

Where: Gladstone Showgrounds, Gladstone.

How much: Adults $35-$55, Children $25-$45.

StoryTime in the Park

IF YOU’RE looking for something wholesome to do with the kids, how about taking them to a story time session in the park? Hosted by Calliope Library, the session includes full stories, rhymes and fun for the whole family.

When: Tomorrow, 10.30-11am.

Where: Narbi Park, Benaraby.

How much: Free. For more information, contact Calliope Library on 4975 8105.

Gladstone Santa PAWS

DO SOMETHING special for your pooch this Christmas and get a portrait with your WHOLE family with Santa. Professional photos will be taken at Petbarn this weekend. For more information and to book online, go to gladstonepaws.com

When: Saturday, 9am-3pm. Sunday, 9am-2pm.

Where: Petbarn Gladstone, Gladstone.

How much: $20-$25.

Moonlight Movies

BRING your family and friends to watch the film Coco. These pop-up cinemas are free to attend and are fun for the whole family! Proudly supported by Gladstone Cinemas, the outdoor events will be located throughout the Gladstone Region. Please note: there are no ATMs at this event, cash only.

When: Saturday, 6.30-9.30pm.

Where: Alf Larson/Lions Park 4 Station St, Miriam Vale.

How much: Free.

Calliope Rotary Markets

THESE monthly markets are held every fourth Sunday, so be sure to catch them while they’re on. Come see what’s new and support local businesses! To book a stall, head to facebook.com/CalliopeRotaryMarket for more information.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon.

Where: Calliope RSL Memorial Hall, Calliope.

How much: Free.