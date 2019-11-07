72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

Friday Night at Crow Street

LOOKING to release your inner Picasso? Gladstone's own art precinct features performances, free art workshops, and live music. This family friendly event offers a kids space where children can play with glow in the dark hula hoops and play dress up.

When: Tomorrow, 6pm-9pm.

Where: 8 Crow St, Gladstone.

How much: Gold coin entry.

Submerged: Stories of Australia's Shipwrecks Exhibition

LISTEN to 14 compelling shipwreck stories compiled from 46 maritime museums and heritage institutions from around Australia.

When: Tomorrow, 8.30am-5pm.

Where: Calliope Library.

How much: Free.

SMILES - Live Music

FANCY a drink and live music? Singer SMILES has come to Bioela Hotel and will be performing in the beer garden.

When: Tomorrow, 9pm-1am.

Where: Biloela Hotel.

How much: Free.

Bella the Brave Fun Run

RUN for a great cause. The Bella the Brave Fun Run raises awareness for childhood brain cancer and research. Face painting, sausage sizzle, raffle prizes and T-shirts will also be available on the day. Come dressed in yellow or the craziest outfit you can find for a best dressed prize.

All money raised will be donated to The Charlie Teo Foundation.

When: Sunday, 6.30am-10.00am.

Where: Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands.

How much: Register via https://www.facebook.com/BellatheBraveAU

PCYC Markets Gladstone

IT'S BACK. Held every second Sunday of each month, the PCYC Markets has something for everyone.

If you're looking for clothing, soy candles, furniture and fresh fruit and vegies, PCYC is the place to be.

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm.

Where: Gladstone PCYC.

How much: Free.

Evolve Dance Party

FEEL like a boogie? Evolve Dance Studio is hosting their end of year concert at the GECC. They'll be music, bright lights, costumes and plenty of feel good vibes. There's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Sunday, 2pm.

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

How much: Kids $15, Adults $25, Family pass $70. Book online https://gladstoneentertainment.com/event/evolve-dance-party/