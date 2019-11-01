72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend
Halloween Party
FEELING spooky? Mieplace Niteclub is having a Halloween dress-up party. The club is giving away $200 cash prize to the best-dressed person. Special guest DJs include DJ Mana, DJ 312 and Slick’em.
When: Today, 9pm
Where: Mieplace Niteclub
How much: $10 Entry
Prada’s Priscillas: An All-Male Revue
FOR A fabulous time, check out Prada’s Priscillas for a night of dazzling feathers, wigs, costumes and performances. The 90-minute all-male revue features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’s greatest hits plus a few surprise hits from today’s music icons and divas. Recommended for ages 15+. Underage minors must be accompanied by an adult.
When: Today, 8-9.50pm
Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
How much: $66, book online https://gladstoneentertainment.com.au
Monster’s Fundraiser – Halloween Masquerade Party!
THE Club Hotel will be holding its first fundraiser for Black Dog Institute and Ride 4 Life. Come in your creepiest, spookiest, kookiest outfit for a fun night of drinks, live music and raffles. 18+ only.
When: Tomorrow, 6pm
Where: The Club Hotel Gladstone
How much: $25-$50, for more information visit facebook.com/TheClubHotelGladstone
Beach Arts Music Markets
BRING your family and friends for an afternoon of live music, great food and a huge variety of market stalls.
When: Tomorrow, 2-7pm.
Where: Millennium Esplanade
How much: Free entry
Gladstone PopCon
LET your cosplay flag fly at the region’s largest pop culture convention. From anime and sci-fi, to fantasy and gaming – there’s something to suit everyone!
When: Tomorrow, 9am-2pm
Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
How much: Gold coin entry, for more information visit https://gladstoneentertainment.com.au
Markets at The Coffee Window
IF YOU want to support local businesses and entrepreneurs, the TCW Markets is on the first Sunday of every month. Make the most of your Sunday, and grab some fresh veggies for the week.
When: Sunday, 8am-11am
Where: 9 Derby St, Gladstone
How much: Free