72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

FABULOUS: Prada’s Priscillas: An All-Male Revue is just one of the many events that’s on this weekend

Halloween Party

FEELING spooky? Mieplace Niteclub is having a Halloween dress-up party. The club is giving away $200 cash prize to the best-dressed person. Special guest DJs include DJ Mana, DJ 312 and Slick’em.

When: Today, 9pm

Where: Mieplace Niteclub

How much: $10 Entry

Prada’s Priscillas: An All-Male Revue

FOR A fabulous time, check out Prada’s Priscillas for a night of dazzling feathers, wigs, costumes and performances. The 90-minute all-male revue features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert’s greatest hits plus a few surprise hits from today’s music icons and divas. Recommended for ages 15+. Underage minors must be accompanied by an adult.

When: Today, 8-9.50pm

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

How much: $66, book online https://gladstoneentertainment.com.au

Monster’s Fundraiser – Halloween Masquerade Party!

THE Club Hotel will be holding its first fundraiser for Black Dog Institute and Ride 4 Life. Come in your creepiest, spookiest, kookiest outfit for a fun night of drinks, live music and raffles. 18+ only.

When: Tomorrow, 6pm

Where: The Club Hotel Gladstone

How much: $25-$50, for more information visit facebook.com/TheClubHotelGladstone

Beach Arts Music Markets

BRING your family and friends for an afternoon of live music, great food and a huge variety of market stalls.

When: Tomorrow, 2-7pm.

Where: Millennium Esplanade

How much: Free entry

Gladstone PopCon

LET your cosplay flag fly at the region’s largest pop culture convention. From anime and sci-fi, to fantasy and gaming – there’s something to suit everyone!



When: Tomorrow, 9am-2pm

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

How much: Gold coin entry, for more information visit https://gladstoneentertainment.com.au

Markets at The Coffee Window

IF YOU want to support local businesses and entrepreneurs, the TCW Markets is on the first Sunday of every month. Make the most of your Sunday, and grab some fresh veggies for the week.

When: Sunday, 8am-11am

Where: 9 Derby St, Gladstone

How much: Free