72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

One of the biggest race days of the year is on tomorrow at Ferguson Park. Picture: Mike Richards

River Glow Gladstone



After last year’s success, River Glow is back again! Join your friends and family for a fun run as the sun sets!

When: Tomorrow, 4–8pm

How much: $15 for 12 years and under, $25 for 13 years and over

Crow Street Creative Food and Music Festival

Have an easy night out with live local music from special guests ViperSnatch and The Ruse. This family friendly event has food, art and an open mic night!

When: Tomorrow, 6–9pm

How much: $5 for adults, kids free.

Hot Rods For The Homeless Goes Country

Old Town Road might be too far away, but Gladstone Showgrounds are right around the corner. If you ever wanted live out your cowboy dreams, a night of singing and line dancing with Tania Kernaghan & band await you.

When: Tomorrow, 6–10pm

How much: $12.50-$25

Cox Plate Day



One of the biggest days of the year is finally here. You don’t want to miss out on the Cox Plate Day at Ferguson Park. Get your family or friends together and take the opportunity to put on some fancy clothes for the day.

When: Tomorrow, 11am-6pm

How much: $13-$75

Lake Awoonga Adventure Race

Ride, kayak and run through the beautiful surrounds of Lake Awoonga.

When: Tomorrow, 6am–3.30pm

How much: $70-$80

Family Picnic in the Park

Join the family for a wholesome day in the park at Lake Awoonga. The event will feature lawn games, live music, and food and drink. Don’t forget to bring your picnic rug!

When: Tomorrow, 11am–3.30pm

How much: $2-$5

Lake Callide Family Fishing Classic

Biloela’s Callide Family Fishing Classic is all about the barra. Pulling a 103.3cm beauty has set the record and got everyone excited for what’s to come. Join 400 fishing fans for a day of fishing, live music, raffle draws and food.

When: Tomorrow, 10am–10pm

How much: Free

Boyne Valley Country Markets

Held on the last Sunday of every month, the Boyne Valley Country Markets provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy a scenic drive through the Boyne Valley to Builyan. Stroll through the markets, do some shopping at Kirsten’s Cottage and don’t forget to visit the iconic Grand Hotel at Many Peaks!

When: Sunday, 9am–noon

How much: Free