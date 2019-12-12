72 HOURS: What’s happening in Gladstone this weekend

Friday Night at Crow Street

DON’T miss the last Crow Street for the year. Get creative by making art, or feel content under the fairy-lights hearing bands play live. Gladstone’s art precinct offers exhibitions, free art workshops for kids and adults, live music and an open mic from 8pm.

When: Friday, 6-9pm

Where: 8 Crow St, Gladstone 4680

How much: Gold coin donation

CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day 2019

BRING the family for a day of live music, giveaways, a live radio broadcast and a charity auction at the Rocky Glen. See acts such as Studio 31, Kissing the Flint, The Valley Cartell, Velocity and Jade Holland play for an excellent cause.

When: Saturday, 10am-6pm

Where: Rocky Glen Motel, Dawson Road, Gladstone 4680

How much: Free

Moonlight Movies (Alf Larson Park, Miriam Vale)

FEELING the need for a Christmas film? How about watching one under the stars? The pop-up cinema event is hosted by Gladstone Cinemas. The film for the night is Home Alone. A perfect night out for the kids or a special someone.

When: Saturday, 6.30-9.30pm

Where: Alf Larson / Loins Park 4 Station Street, Miriam Vale Q 4677

How much: Free

Family Fun Day 2019

GET the family together for a fun day out. The annual family races will entertain the whole family with a jumping castles, guinea pig petting, and free food and drinks for the kids. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. But if you’re a parent, fear not, the event will have bar, bookies and canteen operating on the day.

When: Saturday, 11am-6pm

Where: Ferguson Park, Gladstone Turf Club Dawson Hwy West Gladstone 4680

How much: Adults $13-$75, prices vary. Children under 16, free.

Rotary Charity Markets

COME along to the Rotary Charity Market’s special Christmas market this Sunday. Get your fresh fruit and vegies for the week, and see what other goodies are on offer. Rumour has it a very special man with a beard and a red suit will be there.

When: Sunday, 7am-noon

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, 672 Glenlyon Road Gladstone 4680

How much: Free