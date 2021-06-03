Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced another $3 million worth of travel vouchers will be up for grabs in the Holiday Dollars scheme which looks at reviving the state's tourism sector.

Following Brisbane, Cairns and the Whitsundays, the Gold Coast will now receive a chunk of the $100 vouchers which are given to local travellers.

Zahli Forward, 7, Theo, 9, sister Grace, 12, holidaying on the Gold Coast. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The State Government announced that from Monday June 7, Queenslanders will have 72 hours to enter the draw to win one of the 30,000 travel vouchers worth $100 each.

The vouchers can exclusively be used on select accommodation and tourism experiences in partnership with Destination Gold Coast.

The State Government has announced $3 million in $100 holiday vouchers to be used on the Gold Coast.

The campaign is aimed at boosting local tourism by encouraging Queenslanders to explore their own backyard.

"Supporting our critical tourism industry is a key part of Queensland's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan," Ms Palaszczuk's statement read.

Brisbane recently received its $3 million share of the Holiday Dollars with the program running from June 4 to August 15.

The holiday vouchers are aimed at helping the Gold Coast’s struggling tourism industry.

More than 102,000 people entered the competition to win one of the 30,000 vouchers up for grabs.

The Whitsundays also received a smaller cut of the scheme with 6,000 x $200 vouchers up for offer to encourage people up north.

Originally published as 72 hours to apply: $3m in free Gold Coast holiday dollars