72 HOURS: Things to do this weekend

Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park

FANCY a Saturday outing? Go for a stroll through Lions Park. These markets are held every third Saturday of the month so be sure to catch them this time round. Don’t forget to try the burgers!

When: Tomorrow, 7am-noon.

Where: Lions Park, West Gladstone.

How much: Free.

Retro ‘n’ Rhyme

WANNA chance to show off your sick ride? Mt Larcom Tourist Park invites all vintage, classic and retro car, bike and caravan enthusiats to its Inaugural Annual Retro ‘n’ Rhyme Show ‘n’ Shine event. Sausage sizzle, food vendors and prizes available. Registration at 9am.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm.

Where: 7 Balfour St, Mount Larcom.

How much: Free.

8Ball Aitken at Dicey’s Bar and Grill

IF YOU’RE in the hunt for a boogy, 8Ball Aitken is playing this weekend at Dicey’s Bar and Grill. It’s been several years since the blues singer was in Gladstone, so be sure to catch this free gig.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm.

Where: Dicey’s Bar and Grill.

How much: Free.

The AC DC Story

CHECK out a full theatre production of The AC DC Story. In a one-of-a-kind experience, the AC DC Story has been described as a live movie documentary of the classic group. In this three-hour act, watch as a concert band narrates the lives of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.

When: Tomorrow, 8-11pm.

Where: Harvey Road Tavern.

How much: $37.75.

McHappy Day

SHOW your support for Ronald McDonald House Charities by donating to support families with ill children. This annual contribution assists Ronald McDonald House Charities to help families stay together and close to the care they need.

When: Tomorrow, all day.

Where: McDonalds. Find your nearest store at mcdonalds.com.au/find-us/restaurants

How much: For more information on how to donate, visit mchappyday.org.au/event/mchappy-day-2019

Rotary Markets Gladstone

START your Sunday at the Rotary Markets. Held every third Sunday of every month, this event features fresh fruit and veggies, cakes, children’s toys, books, plants and more. All stallholders must have Public Liability Insurance.

When: Sunday, 7am-noon.

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

How much: Free.