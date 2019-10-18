72 HOURS: things to do in Gladstone this weekend

LAST YEAR: Annette McKenzie-Thomas with Megan and Bree Watkins at the 2018 Octoberfest.

LAST YEAR: Annette McKenzie-Thomas with Megan and Bree Watkins at the 2018 Octoberfest.

Wine & Cheese Night

FANCY a bit of free wine and cheese? Head to Coastline Fashion for Gladstone’s annual cheese and wine night to raise money for cancer in conjunction with the ‘Girls Night in Campaign’. Prizes and raffles to be won.

When: Today, 5pm — 8pm

How much: Free

Sports and Active Living Expo

HEAD down to Kev Broome Stadium, Memorial Park to get all the info on how to live a healthy and active life in the Gladestone Region.

When: Today, 5pm—7pm

How much: Gold coin entry

Oktoberfest

GET your lederhosen ready because Gladstone Oktoberfest is back for another year. Join your friends for an afternoon of beer, stein and live music. Proceeds raised will go to Gladestone Port Curtis Rotary Club’s initiative Project We Care to fund suicide intervention and awareness training. 18+.

When: Tomorrow at Yaralla Sports Club from 2pm — 11.55pm

How much: $45—$50, book online gladstoneeventscentre.com.au.

Monster X Tour

IF fast and furious is more your style then head to Gladestone Showgrounds to watch monster trucks and the world’s first operational and competitive Jet truck in Australia stir up some dust. Bring the family for a fun night of big trucks, fast food and fireworks.

When: Tomorrow from 2pm — 8.15pm

How much: $20—$45, pay at event.

VMR Gladstone Fishing Festival

GET hooked at the start of the weekend with the Marine Rescue Gladstone fishing competition. Enjoy the competition and take part in a buy and sell market for boats and gear.

When: Tomorrow at the Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone from 12pm—3pm

How much: $10 for juniors, $25 for seniors, and $75 for a boat of four.

Sunset Concert

ENJOY your Saturday afternoon watching Discovery Coast duo Kissing the Flint and Gladstone artist Jack Viljoen play live music at Art Matters studio as the sun sets. Sausage sizzle and drinks available.

When: Tomorrow 5.30pm—8.30pm

How much: $10, Kids under 12 free. Limited seating. Book online jacksmailbox@y7mail.com

Family Fun Day

DISCOVER treasure with the family with CQ Dectectorists Club inc. metal detecting day. Historical displays, burgers, and cold drinks available.

When: Sunday at Calliope Rodeo Ground.from 9am — 3pm.



How much: $10 entry, kids free.

Biondello Bolt

CHALLENGE yourself with Gladstone’s newest fun run up Mount Biondello.

When: Sunday at Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 7am—10am.

How much: $25—$60. Book online at gladstoneentertainment.com.au