72 HOURS: Things to do in Gladstone this weekend

Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week will feature a 'Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show' to be held on Sunday, September 15. The cruise will feature classic cars and bikes that will parade around the city streets. Pictured (L to R) Keith Parsloe (Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club), MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) president Alex Wilson, Mark Brookes (Ride 4 Life), MAC

Crow St Creative

LIVE music, entertainment, arts and food will be on offer at Friday night at Crow St tonight. Deepwater duo Kissing the Flint will premiere two new music videos at the event, and The Bucket List will also take the stage.

WHEN: 6pm — 10pm

WHERE: Crow St Creative

HOW MUCH: Gold coin donation

Garage sale

BLUE Care Auxiliary will host a garage sale at 2 Margaret St today and tomorrow. For safety reasons no dogs are allowed. All money raised helps support local seniors.

WHEN: 7am — 3pm today and 7am — 12pm tomorrow

WHERE: 2 Margaret St

HOW MUCH: Free

Friday the 13th

CROWNED Ruckus Presents and The Harvey Road Tavern will host a night of alternative music for Friday the 13th. Bands featured include Death by Carrot, Odysseus Reborn, ViperSnatch and The Ruse.

WHEN: 8pm — 12pm

WHERE: Harvey Road Tavern

HOW MUCH: Free

Peter Williams live

AFTER sell-out performances across Australia and overseas in 2018, renowned psychic-medium Peter Williams will perform in Gladstone tonight.

WHEN: Tonight 7pm

WHERE: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

HOW MUCH: Tickets range from $40-45

Dance Kix concerts

STUDENTS from dance company Dance Kix will perform three shows this Saturday and Sunday. Shows include the pre-school concert, Movie Magic Gladstone studio and Movie Magic Boyne Island Tannum Sands.

WHEN: Times vary, see gladstoneentertainment.com.au

WHERE: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

HOW MUCH: From $11.50-$22

Family fun day

RIDE 4 Life will host a Family Fun Day to mark the end of Suicide Prevention Week, 2019. There will be a car and bike ride for families bereaved by suicide from 11am. There will be entertainment, face painting, kids games, a jumping castle, food vans and more.

For information see Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region on Facebook.

WHEN: Sunday 10am — 2pm

WHERE: GPC Marina Stage

HOW MUCH: Free

Rotary Markets

COME and enjoy the family-friendly markets at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 7am — 12pm on Sunday.

The Rotary Markets feature fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee, cakes, handmade children’s toys, food stalls, clothing, jewellery and other bric-a-brac.

WHEN: 7am — 12pm

WHERE: Tondoon Botanic Gardens

H OW MUCH: Free