72 HOURS: Things to do in Gladstone this weekend
Crow St Creative
LIVE music, entertainment, arts and food will be on offer at Friday night at Crow St tonight. Deepwater duo Kissing the Flint will premiere two new music videos at the event, and The Bucket List will also take the stage.
WHEN: 6pm — 10pm
WHERE: Crow St Creative
HOW MUCH: Gold coin donation
Garage sale
BLUE Care Auxiliary will host a garage sale at 2 Margaret St today and tomorrow. For safety reasons no dogs are allowed. All money raised helps support local seniors.
WHEN: 7am — 3pm today and 7am — 12pm tomorrow
WHERE: 2 Margaret St
HOW MUCH: Free
Friday the 13th
CROWNED Ruckus Presents and The Harvey Road Tavern will host a night of alternative music for Friday the 13th. Bands featured include Death by Carrot, Odysseus Reborn, ViperSnatch and The Ruse.
WHEN: 8pm — 12pm
WHERE: Harvey Road Tavern
HOW MUCH: Free
Peter Williams live
AFTER sell-out performances across Australia and overseas in 2018, renowned psychic-medium Peter Williams will perform in Gladstone tonight.
WHEN: Tonight 7pm
WHERE: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
HOW MUCH: Tickets range from $40-45
Dance Kix concerts
STUDENTS from dance company Dance Kix will perform three shows this Saturday and Sunday. Shows include the pre-school concert, Movie Magic Gladstone studio and Movie Magic Boyne Island Tannum Sands.
WHEN: Times vary, see gladstoneentertainment.com.au
WHERE: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre
HOW MUCH: From $11.50-$22
Family fun day
RIDE 4 Life will host a Family Fun Day to mark the end of Suicide Prevention Week, 2019. There will be a car and bike ride for families bereaved by suicide from 11am. There will be entertainment, face painting, kids games, a jumping castle, food vans and more.
For information see Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region on Facebook.
WHEN: Sunday 10am — 2pm
WHERE: GPC Marina Stage
HOW MUCH: Free
Rotary Markets
COME and enjoy the family-friendly markets at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 7am — 12pm on Sunday.
The Rotary Markets feature fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee, cakes, handmade children’s toys, food stalls, clothing, jewellery and other bric-a-brac.
WHEN: 7am — 12pm
WHERE: Tondoon Botanic Gardens
H OW MUCH: Free