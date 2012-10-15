72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra performing for Gladstone students at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Gladstone. Photo Rowley Mannion / The Observer

Tonight

7pm-9pm: QUEENSLAND'S finest classical musicians are coming to Gladstone.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra has teamed up with Gladstone Regional Council to present 'Symphony Under the Stars', a free event at the GPC Marina Main Stage.

The concert will be based around the theme of "night music" - meaning anything from the enchanting tones of Samuel Barber's Sure on This Shining Night to the horrifying visions of Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain.

The QSO will be conducted by Daniel Kossov, once Australia's youngest ever concertmaster at 23 with the WA Symphony Orchestra.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra on the Gladstone Marina main stage during a previous performance. Katrina Elliott

Flute soloist Haley Radke will feature on music from Mozart's Magic Flute and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik as well as Vivaldi's Concerto for Flute & Strings.

The event is free, open to all-ages and outdoors - so bring along a picnic and be serenaded by the sounds of the QSO while surrounded by your family and friends.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra visits Gladstone: ON Friday night the Gladstone Marina Stage was home to a free community event performance by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra proudly presented by the Gladstone Entertainment Centre Precinct Expansion (GECPE) partners.

Saturday

7am: PEOPLE of all ages and abilities are invited to Parkrun at Lions Park in Kin Kora.

The free, timed 5km run (or walk!) takes place every Saturday at 7am sharp.

Participants must register once before the event at parkrun.com.au/register/ in order to receive a time.

Young children and dogs are welcome if supervised.

Calliope State School students (from left) Yasmin Southwick (year 6), Stephanie and Claire Godden (prep), Mitchell Smith (year 3) and Travis Betts (year 6) with the fish catch game prep students will run at the Calliope Country Carnival & Bush Races. MATT HARRIS

12-10pm: THE Calliope Country Carnival & Bush Races will be held for the first time at Calliope Racecourse.

The carnival is an initiative of the Calliope State School P&C Association and boasts a jam-packed afternoon and evening of entertainment for the whole family.

Click here to go to the event's Facebook page for more information.

Sunday

8am - Midday: HEAD down to the Gladstone PCYC to grab a bargain at the PCYC Markets.

Held on the second Sunday of every month, the markets includes a wide variety of stalls including clothing, soy candles, fruits and vegetables, furniture and much more.

All funds raised at the markets go towards the PCYC's youth support activities.

9am - Midday: DISABILITY Action Week kicks off on Sunday with a mosaic art workshop at the Gladstone Community Hub.

Participants will earn the basics of mosaics using a terracotta dish, and will create a piece of artwork they can take home.

1pm - 4pm: DISABILITY Action Week will continue with a brushless painting class at the same venue.

People taking part will learn how to create a unique painting using acrylic paint - without ever touching a brush.

Bookings are essential for all activities. Click here for more information on Disability Action Week.