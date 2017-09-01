72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

Today

6pm: Two exhibits are being launched at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum: The 23rd annual Golding Showcase and a special cultural exchange exhibit called Intercity Images.

The Golding Showcase features more than 100 works by emerging Port Curtis & Callide Valley artists aged 15 to 18, and gives visitors the chance to vote for their favourite work each year to receive the People's Choice Award.

Intercity Images is part of Gladstone's ongoing cultural exchange relationship with its sister city of Saiki, Japan.

It will feature 20 Japanese and 30 Australian photos.

5pm to 9pm: Bororen State School's P&C committee will host its annual Luna Markets for the second year running tonight.

Despite the town's small population of 400 - and the school's population of 38 - the event is expected to attract hundreds of visitors to its 30 different stalls, including an espresso coffee van, ice cream, raffles, face painting and a jumping castle.

Tomorrow

Stall owner Barbara Botha at BAM in 2013. Christopher Chan GLADV060413BAMM

2pm - 7pm: Tannum Sands will host the BAM (Beach, Arts & Music) Markets once again.

The free, family-friendly community event is held on the first Saturday of every month on Millennium Esplanade.

It features food stalls, live entertainment, arts and creation stalls and much more.

Bring a chair and an esky!

10am: Tanyalla Recreation and Conference Centre is celebrating 40 years since its opening in 1977 with a series of guided tours.

The 100-bed recreational conference centre has hosted school and church groups, sporting groups and large family reunions over the years - not to mention serving as the evacuation centre for Boyne Island and Tannum Sands during the 2013 floods.

Sunday

Sarah Henare at the Whistler Ski and Snowboard Festival 2017 (Canada). Dewald van der Merwe

1pm - 5pm: Up-and-coming young artist Sarah Henare will play the Tannum Sands Hotel on Sunday.

The Rockhampton-based singer-songwriter recently returned from Canada and is set to bring a mix of covers and originals with her when she comes to Gladstone.

She told The Observer she was looking forward to the marathon four-hour gig.